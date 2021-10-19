MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 19: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall, Dogecoin surges over 4%

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,11,002 and its dominance is currently 47.01 percent, an increase of 0.19 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of red and green on October 19. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 186.37 lakh crores, a 0.82 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,29,319 crore, which makes a 12.17 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,11,002  and its dominance is currently 47.01 percent, an increase of 0.19 percent over the day.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu tops the WazirX exchange in terms of volume with Tether and Bitcoin trailing behind on second and third respectively.

SHIB, the self-proclaimed "dogecoin killer", which was created in August 2020 by someone who uses the name Ryoshi is modeled after Dogecoin. It is currently trading at Rs 0.002187, 9.03 percent higher since yesterday.

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest celebrity to venture into the cryptocurrency space through his association with CoinDCX’s 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign.

Close

Related stories

Khurrana joins A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan to be associated with various crypto exchanges and crypto trade platforms like  Chingari and Coin SwitchKuber.

The CoinDCX  'Future Yahi Hai' Megadrive is directed towards addressing major questions and doubts and dispel myths when it comes to crypto investments from the perspective of young India.

The campaign, which eventually plans to rope in popular personalities from various spheres, aims to drive home a simple but engaging narrative that breaks through misconceptions surrounding crypto for both new and old investors and, consequently, increases participation in crypto-enabled financial services.

Also, two cryptocurrency lending platforms were asked to cease activities in New York by the state's attorney general on Monday and three other platforms were directed to provide information about their business.

The move comes weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James won a court order forcing the closure of cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed.

As off 7.55 am on October 19, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin48,11,002-0.25%
Ethereum2,94,623-1.79%
Tether77.850.08%
Cardano166.7959-1.01%
Binance Coin37,948.453.95%
XRP84.9999-0.47%
Polkadot3,213.99-3.48%
Dogecoin19.23354.23%
 [Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 19, 2021 08:29 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.