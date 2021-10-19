Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 19: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall, Dogecoin surges over 4%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of red and green on October 19. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 186.37 lakh crores, a 0.82 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,29,319 crore, which makes a 12.17 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 48,11,002 and its dominance is currently 47.01 percent, an increase of 0.19 percent over the day.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu tops the WazirX exchange in terms of volume with Tether and Bitcoin trailing behind on second and third respectively.

SHIB, the self-proclaimed "dogecoin killer", which was created in August 2020 by someone who uses the name Ryoshi is modeled after Dogecoin. It is currently trading at Rs 0.002187, 9.03 percent higher since yesterday.

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the latest celebrity to venture into the cryptocurrency space through his association with CoinDCX’s 'Future Yahi Hai' campaign.

Khurrana joins A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan to be associated with various crypto exchanges and crypto trade platforms like Chingari and Coin SwitchKuber.

The CoinDCX 'Future Yahi Hai' Megadrive is directed towards addressing major questions and doubts and dispel myths when it comes to crypto investments from the perspective of young India.

The campaign, which eventually plans to rope in popular personalities from various spheres, aims to drive home a simple but engaging narrative that breaks through misconceptions surrounding crypto for both new and old investors and, consequently, increases participation in crypto-enabled financial services.

Also, two cryptocurrency lending platforms were asked to cease activities in New York by the state's attorney general on Monday and three other platforms were directed to provide information about their business.

The move comes weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James won a court order forcing the closure of cryptocurrency exchange Coinseed.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 48,11,002 -0.25% Ethereum 2,94,623 -1.79% Tether 77.85 0.08% Cardano 166.7959 -1.01% Binance Coin 37,948.45 3.95% XRP 84.9999 -0.47% Polkadot 3,213.99 -3.48% Dogecoin 19.2335 4.23%