Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 13: Bitcoin falls more than 1%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 13: The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.76 billion, an increase of 1.14 percent .

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are trading mixed on October 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.32 trillion, a 0.08 percent decrease in the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.76 billion, an increase of 1.14 percent.

Bitcoin has priced at above Rs 44 lakh, and its market dominance is currently 45.79 percent, a decrease of 0.68 percent over the previous day.

Cryptocurrency products and funds attracted $226.2 million in investments last week, marking their eighth straight week of inflows, according to data from CoinShares as cited by Reuters.

During this period, total cryptocurrency product inflows hit $638 million, with a year-to-date total of $6.3 billion.

Close

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said on October 11 at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks Bitcoin is "worthless."

"No matter what anyone thinks about it, the government is going to regulate it. They are going to regulate it for (anti-money laundering) purposes, for (Bank Secrecy Act) purposes, for tax," Dimon said, as quoted by Reuters.

He was speaking at a conference held virtually by the Institute of International Finance.

Dimon has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement.

As off 7.42 am IST on October 13, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NamePrice (INR)24h %
Bitcoin44,12,100-1.52%
Ethereum2,74,357.2-0.29%
Cardano167.63-0.57%
Binance Coin36,181.0012.36%
Tether78.39-0.03%
XRP87.00-0.44%
Solana11,8994.47%
Polkadot2,771.015.33%
Dogecoin17.8602-0.37%
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 13, 2021 08:06 am

