Cryptocurrency Prices Today on November 28: PNT biggest gainer while market remains in red

Most cryptocurrencies are mostly red on November 28. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.44 trillion, down 1.22 percent in the past 24 hours.

Siacoin (SC), the highest gainer on November 27, suffered the biggest fall (18.46 percent) on the next day. It is trading at Rs 1.9353. Other biggest losers include My Neighbor Alice (ALICE), The Sandbox (SAND) and How Many Curve (CRV) that suffered 12.77 percent, 12.11 percent and 10.79 percent respectively.

pNetwork (PNT) is the highest gainer with an increase of over 48 percent.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.59 billion, a decrease of 35.67 percent.

Bitcoin's price is currently around Rs 42 lakh and its dominance is 41.97 percent, an of 0.4 percent over the day.

Amid the price dip across exchanges around the world due to the new COVID-19 strain from South Africa, El Salvador bought 100 more bitcoins. The latest purchase takes the number of bitcoins in El Salvador's possession to 1,220.

Meanwhile, in India, cryptocurrency regulations are all set to be passed in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. Those who traded in them and made profits are eager to know how the gains will be taxed.

As per estimates, there are around 10 crore cryptocurrency investors in India. Crypto investments in India have increased to over $10 billion in November 2021, from $0.9 billion in April 2020, according to Credit Rating for Exchanges Blockchains and Coin Offerings (CREBACO).

As per Ameet Patel - Partner at Manohar Chowdhry and Associates, the taxation of profit from trading in cryptocurrencies would be relatively similar to any other security.

"If you are a trader in cryptocurrencies, then you would need to maintain books of accounts, prepare a balance sheet and profit-and-loss account, and so on. After setting off expenses, if any, you arrive at your net profit and pay tax," Patel earlier told Moneycontrol.

Name Price (INR) 24h % Bitcoin 41,89,960 -1.68% USDT 77.4 -0.74% SHIB 0.002896 -5.17% MANA 336.67 -8.62% WRX 86.67 -5.43% BAT 128.9 13.51% CHR 69.69 -15.49% ETH 3,10,000 -3.72% POLY 66 1.63%