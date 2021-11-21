Cryptocurrency prices today on November 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain as Solana falls

The global cryptocurrency capitalization surged marginally by 0.55 percent to $2.63 trillion, as Bitcoin, Ethereum sprouted small shoots of green, while Solana, Polkadot and Dogecoin fell slightly. Per market reports, Bitcoin lost almost 20 percent in less than 15 days.

Gaining just 0.30 percent to trade at $58,997, Bitcoin maintained its market dominance at 42.30 percent. Ethereum ($4,373) also rose 1.35 percent. Over the last 24 hours, the crypto market trading volume also fell by 11.69 percent to stand at $104.48 billion. DeFi volume, at $13.76 billion constituted 13.17 percent of the last day's crypto market volume.