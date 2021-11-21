MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency prices today on November 21: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain as Solana falls

Alphabet and Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai mentioned how his son has been mining Ethereum and his desire to understand more about cryptocurrency, having dabbled in this space infrequently.

Moneycontrol News
November 21, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

The global cryptocurrency capitalization surged marginally by 0.55 percent to $2.63 trillion, as Bitcoin, Ethereum sprouted small shoots of green, while Solana, Polkadot and Dogecoin fell slightly. Per market reports, Bitcoin lost almost 20 percent in less than 15 days. 

Gaining just 0.30 percent to trade at $58,997, Bitcoin maintained its market dominance at 42.30 percent. Ethereum ($4,373) also rose 1.35 percent. Over the last 24 hours, the crypto market trading volume also fell by 11.69 percent to stand at $104.48 billion. DeFi volume, at $13.76 billion constituted 13.17 percent of the last day's crypto market volume.

Notably, in a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that he had invested in crypto. On the Indian front, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, which is affiliated with the RSS yesterday reiterated that the government should bring a law to recognize cryptocurrency transactions as an asset class and centrally regulate it.

As of 9:57 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin47,33,856+0.59
Ethereum3,50,224+1.5
Cardano151.5+0.33
Tether80.46+0.05
Solana17,119-0.67

 

 

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 21, 2021 10:19 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.