Cryptocurrency prices today on November 18: India takes major strides in regulatory space as Polkadot surges

The cryptocurrency market went into the red over the last 24 hours, with the trading volume decreasing by 6.43 percent, standing at 128.94 billion dollars. Currently trading at 60,414 dollars, Bitcoin saw a 2.68 percent rise on a daily basis, maintaining its market dominance at 43.04%. Ethereum also saw a rise of 5.14 percent, trading at 4,320 dollars. Polkadot (43.12 dollars), also surged almost 9 percent.

DeFi is at present almost 15.56 billion dollars, comprising almost 12.07 percent of the total crypto market volume (24-hour basis). The stable coin volume, standing at almost 96.09 billion dollars, makes up for 74.52 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

India made significant strides in the cryptocurrency regulation space, with reports suggesting that the government may allow and regulate the use of cryptocurrencies as an asset class like gold, shares, bonds, etc. However, their use as a currency for transactional purposes might not be permitted. It is also being speculated that SEBI might be handed over the responsibility of regulating this emerging asset class.

In keeping with this stance, the government is also deliberating taxation of the trade of cryptocurrencies in India. Reportedly, cryptocurrencies will be taxed at 1 percent GST on all crypto exchanges, collected on the source. The details of the bill are being finalized and the same is being considered for presentation in the next 2-3 weeks, in the winter session of the parliament.

Internationally, Chinese authorities are aggressively ramping up their crackdown on crypto mining, stating that China is planning to launch a full-scale suppression of the same, with a special focus on commercial mining and the role of state-owned businesses in this industry.