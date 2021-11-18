MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices today on November 18: India takes major strides in regulatory space as Polkadot surges

India made significant strides in the cryptocurrency regulation space, with reports suggesting that the government may allow and regulate the use of cryptocurrencies as an asset class like gold, shares, bonds, etc.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

The cryptocurrency market went into the red over the last 24 hours, with the trading volume decreasing by 6.43 percent, standing at 128.94 billion dollars. Currently trading at 60,414 dollars, Bitcoin saw a 2.68 percent rise on a daily basis, maintaining its market dominance at 43.04%. Ethereum also saw a rise of  5.14 percent, trading at 4,320 dollars. Polkadot (43.12 dollars), also surged almost 9 percent.

DeFi is at present almost 15.56 billion dollars, comprising almost 12.07 percent of the total crypto market volume (24-hour basis). The stable coin volume, standing at almost 96.09 billion dollars, makes up for 74.52 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

India made significant strides in the cryptocurrency regulation space, with reports suggesting that the government may allow and regulate the use of cryptocurrencies as an asset class like gold, shares, bonds, etc. However, their use as a currency for transactional purposes might not be permitted. It is also being speculated that SEBI might be handed over the responsibility of regulating this emerging asset class.

In keeping with this stance, the government is also deliberating taxation of the trade of cryptocurrencies in India. Reportedly, cryptocurrencies will be taxed at 1 percent GST on all crypto exchanges, collected on the source. The details of the bill are being finalized and the same is being considered for presentation in the next 2-3 weeks, in the winter session of the parliament.

Internationally, Chinese authorities are aggressively ramping up their crackdown on crypto mining, stating that China is planning to launch a full-scale suppression of the same, with a special focus on commercial mining and the role of state-owned businesses in this industry.

As of 9:17 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)
Cryptocurrency Price (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin48,46,076+1.21
Ethereum3,47,393+4.48
Cardano152.9+3.28
Tether80.59+0.25
Solana17,550+1.22
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #crypto mining #cryptocurrency
first published: Nov 18, 2021 09:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.