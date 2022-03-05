English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Markets in the red as BTC, ETH go downhill

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin declined 4.43 percent to trade at Rs 31,20,419 while Ethereum fell 2.6 percent to Rs 2,09,584.5

    Moneycontrol News
    March 05, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 4.49 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.75 trillion, while trading volumes declined 3.43 percent to $83.23 billion during the period.

    The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $14.08 billion, around 16.92 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $69.85 billion, around 83.92 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

    Bitcoin's market dominance fell 0.57 percent to 42.44 percent and the currency was trading at $39,047.24 on the morning of March 5.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin declined 4.43 percent to trade at Rs 31,20,419 while Ethereum fell 2.6 percent to Rs 2,09,584.5

    Cardano was down 2.98 percent to Rs 66.86 and Avalanche fell 2.01 percent to Rs 6,003.3. Polkadot was down 3.65 percent to Rs 1,319.01 and Litecoin fell 4.3 percent to Rs 8,058 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.86 percent to Rs 79.52.

    Close

    Related stories

    Memecoin SHIB fell 1.96 percent while Dogecoin was down by 1.27 percent to trade at Rs 9.79. Terra (LUNA) fell 10.78 percent to Rs 6,549.03.

    According to a story published in the Financial Times, the Swiss federal government was planning to freeze crypto assets owned by Russian citizens and businesses held within Switzerland borders. The freeze would coincide with sanctions already imposed by the European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Swiss Finance Minister Guy Parmelin says 223 Russians, including close associates of President Vladimir Putin, have had their bank accounts and physical assets frozen by Switzerland in the past week. The cryptocurrency prohibitions are an additional penalty beyond EU sanctions.

    A senior official with the finance minister told the Financial Times that freezing the crypto assets was necessary because Switzerland wanted to protect the integrity of its blockchain industry. According to a report by CV VC, a Swiss venture capitalist firm, as of December 2021, around 1,128 blockchain companies called Switzerland or neighboring principality Liechtenstein home.

    As of 9:10 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin31,20,419-4.43
    Ethereum2,09,584.5-2.6
    Cardano66.86-2.98
    Tether79.52+0.86
    Solana7,000-2.81
    Avalanche6,003.3-2.01
    Litecoin8,058-4.3
    XRP57.38-0.93
    Axie3,985-0.89
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Business. Cryptocurreny #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency market
    first published: Mar 5, 2022 09:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.