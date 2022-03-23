Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 23: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain, cryptocurrency market trades in green

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation dipped 0.34 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $1.91 trillion. Trading volumes also fell by 20.02 percent to $76.54 billion during this period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $12.25 billion, around 16.01 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $124.58 billion, making up for a whopping 1,62,762.89 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance rose marginally by 0.10 percent to 41.94 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $42,225.19, comfortably above the $40,000-mark on the morning of March 23.

In the rupee terms, Bitcoin jumped 2.84 percent to trade at Rs 33,18,780 while Ethereum rose 3.08 percent to Rs 2,34.506.5

Cardano was up 4.91 percent to trade at Rs 73.43 and Avalanche fell 3.95 percent to trade at Rs 6,899.92. Polkadot was up by 4.78 percent to Rs 1,555.29 and Litecoin also rose by about 4.88 percent to Rs 9,465 in the last 24 hours. Tether, on the other hand, dipped marginally by 0.6 percent to Rs 77.26

Memecoin SHIB was up 1.99 percent, trading at Rs 0.0018 while Dogecoin rose by 2.15 percent to trade at Rs 9.62. Terra (LUNA) dipped 2.68 percent to Rs 7,271.86, while Algorand (ALGO) jumped almost 9.2 percent to Rs 65.15

In other news, El Salvador's finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, announced that the Central American country has postponed issuing its much anticipated Bitcoin-backed bond as it waits for market conditions to improve.

The government originally planned to issue $1 billion in bonds to investors between March 15 and March 20. It intended to convert $500 million into Bitcoin and to use the other $500 million for infrastructure and Bitcoin mining.

How this would work is that investors hold on to the bond for at least five years—receiving dividends as El Salvador liquidates the BTC. The plan has also been referred to as "volcano bonds" from the proposed use of the Conchagua volcano as a power source for mining.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 33,18,780 +2.84 Ethereum 2,34.506.5 +3.08 Cardano 73.43 +4.91 Tether 77.26 -0.6 Solana 7,117.26 +0.44 Avalanche 6,899.92 -3.95 Litecoin 9,465 +4.88 XRP 65.86 +3.57 Axie 4,001.3 -0.74