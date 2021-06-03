MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 3: Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Binance Coin

Bitcoin's price is currently $37,329.93. Its dominance is currently 41.61 percent, a decrease of 0.40 percenr over the day.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.68 trillion, a 4.30 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.18 billion, which makes a 0.59 percent increase. (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.68 trillion, a 4.30 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.18 billion, which makes a 0.59 percent increase. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrencies are in the green today on June 3, 2021, Bitcoin's price is currently at $37,329.93. Its dominance in the market is at 41.61 percent, a decrease of 0.40 percent over the day.

Global bank JPMorgan on June 2 advised that institutional investors have so far avoided buying Bitcoin during the current dip in the cryptocurrency's price. JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a research note that bitcoin's price might fall further before stabilizing after a correction.

"It now seems unlikely that we see this volatility ratio returning to the x2 levels of last summer. The best we can hope for over the medium term is for this volatility ratio to partially revert from around x6 currently to around x4 by year-end," Panigirtzoglou said, as quoted by CNBC.

For other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin, Elon Musk's crypto meme tweet on June 2 surged its prices by 28.66 percent and was trading at $0.419919, as per US-based crypto exchange Coinbase at 3:55 pm. The crypto trading exchange shows that Dogecoin's 24-hour high record was $0.419919, while its 24-hours low trading was registered at $0.311602.

The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.68 trillion, a 4.30 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.18 billion, which makes a 0.59 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $89.49 billion, which is 81.96 percent of the total cryptocurrency market's 24-hour volume.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, India’s India’s booming but unregulated cryptocurrency industry is subjecting itself to self-regulation, with the Internet and Mobile Association setting up a formal board to review issues, apply best practices and come as close to formal regulation as possible, association said. The Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council, part of the IAMAI, will set up a formal board comprising lawyers, technical specialists, and fintech compliance specialists to ensure self-regulation.

"Crypto exchange business activity is legal in India today, but it is not formally regulated yet. There are no prescriptive guidelines. We are trying to make sure the serious players can follow the best global practices,” Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council and Chairman Emeritus of Payments Council of India (PCI) told Moneycontrol.

As of 7.50 am on June 3, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%MarketCapVolume(24h)CirculatingSupply
Bitcoin BTC$37,322.362.95%1.15%$699,551,487,862$32,876,333,931
Ethereum ETH$2,677.543.65%0.54%$311,789,617,638$27,500,091,218
Tether USDT$1.000.05%0.15%$61,694,888,511$78,905,923,529
Binance Coin BNB$399.1412.30%15.32%$61,500,262,851$4,466,019,094
Cardano ADA$1.720.82%4.37%$55,264,429,745$3,241,299,573
Dogecoin DOGE$0.411613.25%22.30%$53,386,584,934$10,866,701,584
XRP XRP$1.011.53%5.00$46,661,798,818$3,539,078,646
Polkadot DOT$25.9511.05%15.57%$24,661,792,217$2,909,623,107
USD Coin USDC$1.000.01%0.03%$22,792,404,568$1,738,041,068
Uniswap UNI$27.151.98%1.17%$15,415,425,783$546,939,486
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #India #world
first published: Jun 3, 2021 08:16 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.