Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 25: Bitcoin, Cardano in green, Tether tumbles, Dogecoin recovers
June 25, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
Cryptocurrency and related stocks are volatile this year after multiple tweets by Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, regulatory up hauls by China and hesitant investor sentiment pulled prices. (Representative Image)
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of green and red on June 25. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 5.77 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.45 billion, which makes a 16.27 percent decrease.
The volume of all stable coins is now $61.04 billion – 77.8 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $32,640.73 and its dominance is currently 46.63 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the day.
This comes after AfriCrypt, a South African investment company, reportedly defrauded investors of $3.6 billion in Bitcoin funds. The two brothers and founders of the investment platform have now fled the country, Bloomberg reported.
The South African police force, Hawks, was alerted after a Cape Town law firm Hanekom Attorneys, hired by investors said they were unable to trace the two brothers. It further told other cryptocurrency exchanges around the world if the brothers try to convert the digital coins to cash.
As of 7.35 am on June25, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$35,117.60
|7.54%
|-6.18%
|$651,196,985,534
|$33,177,958,965
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$1,999.65
|4.82%
|-13.81%
|$231,031,364,625
|$20,108,625,001
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|$62,558,601,593
|$54,373,409,291
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$310.69
|9.22%
|-10.64%
|$47,336,266,142
|$2,303,731,118
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.38
|12.97%
|-5.00%
|$43,983,736,572
|$3,447,058,703
|6
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.28
|22.61%
|-8.95%
|$35,587,614,567
|$3,970,991,771
|7
|XRP
XRP
|$0.68
|9.02%
|-18.06%
|$31,145,752,355
|$2,724,497,435
|8
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|$25,538,499,321
|$2,018,447,322
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$16.26
|8.71%
|-25.58%
|$15,428,012,858
|$1,147,381,510
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$18.12
|6.78%
|-15.91%
|$10,383,061,778
|$350,559,434