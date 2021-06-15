MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 15: Bitcoin touches 2-week high, Tether & Binance Coin

Bitcoin's price is currently $40,285.66, while its dominance is currently 266.45 percent, an increase of 221.44 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices are in the green on June 15, with the largest digital currency Bitcoin touching a two-week high.

The volume of all stable coins is now $994.90 million, which is 9.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

This comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent Bitcoin prices soaring when he tweeted that the company would resume taking the cryptocurrency as payment - after verifying that the transactions "reasonable clean energy".

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," he stated.

"The market had been going through another round of correction over the weekend ... until Elon Musk's tweet of accepting BTC again for Tesla purchases changed sentiment," said Bobby Ong, co-founder of crypto analytics website CoinGecko told Reuters.

He said the market was also supported by software company and major Bitcoin-backer MicroStrategy raising half a billion dollars to buy Bitcoin.

Also Read | Implications of El Salvador’s tryst with Bitcoin

Notably, Bitcoin is up about 33 percent this year but has collapsed from a record peak above $60,000 amid a regulatory crackdown in China and Musk's apparently wavering enthusiasm for it.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on June 14.

Total crypto ouflows hit $21 million for the week ending June 11, Reuters reported. Since mid-May, total outflows reached $267 million, representing 0.6 percent of total assets under management (AUM).

As off 07.00 am on June 15, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$40,285.663.28%19.00%$754,755,826,347$48,405,712,655
2Ethereum ETH$2,594.884.09%0.59%$301,769,357,843$28,071,682,855
3Tether USDT$1.000.05%0.04%$62,606,584,682$69,596,109,262
4Binance Coin BNB$371.232.29%1.77%$56,958,152,379$2,236,348,361
5Cardano ADA$1.571.73%0.80%$50,127,559,267$2,341,237,633
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.32751.44%2.76%$42,586,196,753$1,816,753,793
7XRP XRP$0.89161.50%2.75%$41,196,125,329$3,337,015,516
8Polkadot DOT$25.2915.87%14.37%$24,085,635,882$2,898,164,386
9USD Coin USDC$10.04%0.05%$23,714,902,663$1,973,722,316
10Uniswap UNI$24.275.38%0.47%$13,957,796,927$398,873,597
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
first published: Jun 15, 2021 07:50 am

