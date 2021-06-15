Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 15: Bitcoin touches 2-week high, Tether & Binance Coin

The global crypto market cap is $284.36 billion a 82.51 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $10.51 billion, which makes a 88.46 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are in the green on June 15, with the largest digital currency Bitcoin touching a two-week high.

The global crypto market cap is $284.36 billion a 82.51 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $10.51 billion, which makes a 88.46 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $994.90 million, which is 9.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $40,285.66, while its dominance is currently 266.45 percent, an increase of 221.44 percent over the day.

This comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent Bitcoin prices soaring when he tweeted that the company would resume taking the cryptocurrency as payment - after verifying that the transactions "reasonable clean energy".

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," he stated.

"The market had been going through another round of correction over the weekend ... until Elon Musk's tweet of accepting BTC again for Tesla purchases changed sentiment," said Bobby Ong, co-founder of crypto analytics website CoinGecko told Reuters.

He said the market was also supported by software company and major Bitcoin-backer MicroStrategy raising half a billion dollars to buy Bitcoin.

Also Read | Implications of El Salvador’s tryst with Bitcoin

Notably, Bitcoin is up about 33 percent this year but has collapsed from a record peak above $60,000 amid a regulatory crackdown in China and Musk's apparently wavering enthusiasm for it.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week, with ether posting record outflows as institutional investors took a step back, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on June 14.

Total crypto ouflows hit $21 million for the week ending June 11, Reuters reported. Since mid-May, total outflows reached $267 million, representing 0.6 percent of total assets under management (AUM).

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $40,285.66 3.28% 19.00% $754,755,826,347 $48,405,712,655 2 Ethereum ETH $2,594.88 4.09% 0.59% $301,769,357,843 $28,071,682,855 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.05% 0.04% $62,606,584,682 $69,596,109,262 4 Binance Coin BNB $371.23 2.29% 1.77% $56,958,152,379 $2,236,348,361 5 Cardano ADA $1.57 1.73% 0.80% $50,127,559,267 $2,341,237,633 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.3275 1.44% 2.76% $42,586,196,753 $1,816,753,793 7 XRP XRP $0.8916 1.50% 2.75% $41,196,125,329 $3,337,015,516 8 Polkadot DOT $25.29 15.87% 14.37% $24,085,635,882 $2,898,164,386 9 USD Coin USDC $1 0.04% 0.05% $23,714,902,663 $1,973,722,316 10 Uniswap UNI $24.27 5.38% 0.47% $13,957,796,927 $398,873,597