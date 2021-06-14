Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 14: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 14. Bitcoin's price is currently $39,011.85 and its dominance is currently 35.69 percent, an increase of 9.26 percent over the day.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmaker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

Bitcoin rose 5.1 percent to $37,360.63 at 1810 GMT (2:10 p.m. ET) on Sunday, adding $1,817.87 to its previous close, after Musk’s tweet.

Musk also said that Tesla sold about 10 percent of its holdings to confirm bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving the market.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume(24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $39,011.85 9.51% 6.50% $732,187,899,418 $42,621,497,076 2 Ethereum ETH $2,498.77 4.11% 10.39% $290,975,539,823 $27,186,058,494 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.10% 0.06% $62,584,157,696 $64,661,835,907 4 Binance Coin BNB $364.83 5.32% 9.92% $56,003,731,241 $2,202,212,034 5 Cardano ADA $1.55 4.52% 10.14% $49,599,453,279 $2,726,637,780 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.3237 3.17% 13.36% $42,163,718,251 $1,539,413,571 7 XRP XRP $0.8786 4.88% 9.30% $40,644,289,916 $3,069,502,361 8 USD Coin USDC $1 0.11% 0.05% $23,681,228,638 $1,744,779,509 9 Polkadot DOT $21.96 4.71% 12.63% $20,975,480,101 $1,275,285,749 10 Uniswap UNI $22.92 6.21% 13.56% $13,243,213,823 $415,354,207