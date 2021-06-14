MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 14: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot

Bitcoin's price is currently $39,011.85 and its dominance is currently 35.69 percent, an increase of 9.26 percent over the day.

June 14, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 14.  Bitcoin's price is currently $39,011.85 and its dominance is currently 35.69 percent, an increase of 9.26 percent over the day.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmaker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

Bitcoin rose 5.1 percent to $37,360.63 at 1810 GMT (2:10 p.m. ET) on Sunday, adding $1,817.87 to its previous close, after Musk’s tweet.

Musk also said that Tesla sold about 10 percent of its holdings to confirm bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving the market.

As of 7:56 am on June 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume(24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$39,011.859.51%6.50%$732,187,899,418$42,621,497,076
2Ethereum ETH$2,498.774.11%10.39%$290,975,539,823$27,186,058,494
3Tether USDT$1.000.10%0.06%$62,584,157,696$64,661,835,907
4Binance Coin BNB$364.835.32%9.92%$56,003,731,241$2,202,212,034
5Cardano ADA$1.554.52%10.14%$49,599,453,279$2,726,637,780
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.32373.17%13.36%$42,163,718,251$1,539,413,571
7XRP XRP$0.87864.88%9.30%$40,644,289,916$3,069,502,361
8USD Coin USDC$10.11%0.05%$23,681,228,638$1,744,779,509
9Polkadot DOT$21.964.71%12.63%$20,975,480,101$1,275,285,749
10Uniswap UNI$22.926.21%13.56%$13,243,213,823$415,354,207
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
first published: Jun 14, 2021 08:11 am

