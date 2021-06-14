Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 14: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot
Bitcoin's price is currently $39,011.85 and its dominance is currently 35.69 percent, an increase of 9.26 percent over the day.
June 14, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmaker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.
Bitcoin rose 5.1 percent to $37,360.63 at 1810 GMT (2:10 p.m. ET) on Sunday, adding $1,817.87 to its previous close, after Musk’s tweet.
Musk also said that Tesla sold about 10 percent of its holdings to confirm bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving the market.
As of 7:56 am on June 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
|Name
|Price
|24h%
|7d%
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|1
|Bitcoin BTC
|$39,011.85
|9.51%
|6.50%
|$732,187,899,418
|$42,621,497,076
|2
|Ethereum ETH
|$2,498.77
|4.11%
|10.39%
|$290,975,539,823
|$27,186,058,494
|3
|Tether USDT
|$1.00
|0.10%
|0.06%
|$62,584,157,696
|$64,661,835,907
|4
|Binance Coin BNB
|$364.83
|5.32%
|9.92%
|$56,003,731,241
|$2,202,212,034
|5
|Cardano ADA
|$1.55
|4.52%
|10.14%
|$49,599,453,279
|$2,726,637,780
|6
|Dogecoin DOGE
|$0.3237
|3.17%
|13.36%
|$42,163,718,251
|$1,539,413,571
|7
|XRP XRP
|$0.8786
|4.88%
|9.30%
|$40,644,289,916
|$3,069,502,361
|8
|USD Coin USDC
|$1
|0.11%
|0.05%
|$23,681,228,638
|$1,744,779,509
|9
|Polkadot DOT
|$21.96
|4.71%
|12.63%
|$20,975,480,101
|$1,275,285,749
|10
|Uniswap UNI
|$22.92
|6.21%
|13.56%
|$13,243,213,823
|$415,354,207
