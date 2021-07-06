Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 6: Bitcoin, ether down 2%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading mixed, with bitcoin and ether trading 2 percent lower than the previous day.

The global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.42 trillion, a decline of 1.26 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at around $33,800 on July 6, 2 percent lower than its price on July 5. The price of ether has fallen 2 percent in the past 24 hours, but is still up more than 4 percent in the past week.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $33,813.81 -2.19% -2.35% $633,970,672,214 $26,488,288,498 18,748,868 Ethereum $2,221.28 -2.09% 4.68% $258,946,123,483 $19,791,465,027 116,575,221 Tether $1.00 0.09% 0.07% $62,373,242,341 $45,908,121,782 62,328,222,787 Binance Coin $303.14 0.38% 2.57% $46,562,070,885 $1,452,363,552 153,432,897 Cardano $1.42 -0.70% 6.51% $45,356,325,172 $1,704,802,845 31,946,328,269 XRP $0.66 -3.31% 0.77% $30,462,291,236 $2,289,469,933 46,146,927,647 Dogecoin $0.23 -3.88% -9.18% $30,369,766,671 $1,370,147,560 130,317,636,824 USD Coin $1.00 0.08% 0.08% $25,539,549,455 $2,016,224,299 25,525,376,616 Polkadot $15.34 -2.57% -5.07% $14,690,684,948 $851,836,733 957,840,584 Uniswap $20.73 1.20% 13.78% $12,175,015,371 $563,016,161 587,270,610