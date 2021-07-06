MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 6: Bitcoin, ether down 2%

Bitcoin was trading at around $33,800 on July 6, 2 percent lower than its price on July 5.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading mixed, with bitcoin and ether trading 2 percent lower than the previous day.

The global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.42 trillion, a decline of 1.26 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at around $33,800 on July 6, 2 percent lower than its price on July 5. The price of ether has fallen 2 percent in the past 24 hours, but is still up more than 4 percent in the past week.

As off 7.33 am IST on July 6, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$33,813.81-2.19%-2.35%$633,970,672,214$26,488,288,49818,748,868
Ethereum$2,221.28-2.09%4.68%$258,946,123,483$19,791,465,027116,575,221
Tether$1.000.09%0.07%$62,373,242,341$45,908,121,78262,328,222,787
Binance Coin$303.140.38%2.57%$46,562,070,885$1,452,363,552153,432,897
Cardano$1.42-0.70%6.51%$45,356,325,172$1,704,802,84531,946,328,269
XRP$0.66-3.31%0.77%$30,462,291,236$2,289,469,93346,146,927,647
Dogecoin$0.23-3.88%-9.18%$30,369,766,671$1,370,147,560130,317,636,824
USD Coin$1.000.08%0.08%$25,539,549,455$2,016,224,29925,525,376,616
Polkadot$15.34-2.57%-5.07%$14,690,684,948$851,836,733957,840,584
Uniswap$20.731.20%13.78%$12,175,015,371$563,016,161587,270,610
 
