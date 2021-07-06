Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 6: Bitcoin, ether down 2%
Bitcoin was trading at around $33,800 on July 6, 2 percent lower than its price on July 5.
July 06, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)
Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading mixed, with bitcoin and ether trading 2 percent lower than the previous day.
The global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.42 trillion, a decline of 1.26 percent in the past 24 hours.
As off 7.33 am IST on July 6, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$33,813.81
|-2.19%
|-2.35%
|$633,970,672,214
|$26,488,288,498
|18,748,868
|Ethereum
|$2,221.28
|-2.09%
|4.68%
|$258,946,123,483
|$19,791,465,027
|116,575,221
|Tether
|$1.00
|0.09%
|0.07%
|$62,373,242,341
|$45,908,121,782
|62,328,222,787
|Binance Coin
|$303.14
|0.38%
|2.57%
|$46,562,070,885
|$1,452,363,552
|153,432,897
|Cardano
|$1.42
|-0.70%
|6.51%
|$45,356,325,172
|$1,704,802,845
|31,946,328,269
|XRP
|$0.66
|-3.31%
|0.77%
|$30,462,291,236
|$2,289,469,933
|46,146,927,647
|Dogecoin
|$0.23
|-3.88%
|-9.18%
|$30,369,766,671
|$1,370,147,560
|130,317,636,824
|USD Coin
|$1.00
|0.08%
|0.08%
|$25,539,549,455
|$2,016,224,299
|25,525,376,616
|Polkadot
|$15.34
|-2.57%
|-5.07%
|$14,690,684,948
|$851,836,733
|957,840,584
|Uniswap
|$20.73
|1.20%
|13.78%
|$12,175,015,371
|$563,016,161
|587,270,610