Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 31: Bitcoin up to $41,930

The global cryptocurrency market is in the green today (July 31). The market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 3.23 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.99 billion, which makes a 19.38 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $69.23 billion, which is 76.93 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,930.58 and its dominance is 48.36 percent, an increase of 0.74 percent over the day.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $41,930.58 4.62% 25.14% $786,928,598,862 $34,378,948,618 2 Ethereum ETH $2,455.83 1.89% 16.31% $287,105,954,166 $20,011,360,674 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.05% $61,827,562,387 $59,938,440,114 4 Binance Coin BNB $322.44 0.07% 8.40% $54,131,658,891 $1,607,712,815 5 Cardano ADA $1.31 0.58% 8.74% $42,108,667,648 $1,636,865,892 6 XRP XRP $0.752 0.35% 24.47% $34,758,564,732 $3,290,249,599 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.01% 0.02% $27,315,546,718 $2,786,096,711 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.209 0.11% 8.78% $27,248,810,867 $1,679,898,044 9 Polkadot DOT $15.88 2.47% 20.31% $15,527,475,540 $1,197,586,849 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 0.00% 0.01% $12,287,096,475 $4,699,337,119