Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 31: Bitcoin up to $41,930

Bitcoin's price is currently $41,921.04 and its dominance is 48.36 percent, an increase of 0.74 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 31, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.99 billion, which makes a 19.38 percent increase. (Representative Image)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the green today (July 31). The market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 3.23 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.99 billion, which makes a 19.38 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $69.23 billion, which is 76.93 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,930.58 and its dominance is 48.36 percent, an increase of 0.74 percent over the day.

As of 7.18 am on July 25, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$41,930.584.62%25.14%$786,928,598,862$34,378,948,618
2Ethereum ETH$2,455.831.89%16.31%$287,105,954,166$20,011,360,674
3Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.05%$61,827,562,387$59,938,440,114
4Binance Coin BNB$322.440.07%8.40%$54,131,658,891$1,607,712,815
5Cardano ADA$1.310.58%8.74%$42,108,667,648$1,636,865,892
6XRP XRP$0.7520.35%24.47%$34,758,564,732$3,290,249,599
7USD Coin USDC$1.000.01%0.02%$27,315,546,718$2,786,096,711
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.2090.11%8.78%$27,248,810,867$1,679,898,044
9Polkadot DOT$15.882.47%20.31%$15,527,475,540$1,197,586,849
10Binance USD BUSD$1.000.00%0.01%$12,287,096,475$4,699,337,119
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Market #world
first published: Jul 31, 2021 07:57 am

