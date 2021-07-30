Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 30: XRP, Polkadot surge over 7%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on July 30. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 2.81 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.61 billion, which makes a 16.83 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $57.71 billion – 76.33 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $36,982.76 and its dominance is currently 47.55 percent, a decrease of 0.81 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $40,118.48 1.02% 22.54% $752,461,969,010 $26,994,440,661 673,394 BTC 18,770,650 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,438.04 6.55% 17.99% $284,773,307,472 $17,506,220,039 7,186,004 ETH 116,894,570 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.04% 0.03% $61,818,270,025 $50,185,320,147 50,168,419,831 USDT 61,797,452,218 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $323.16 3.63% 9.30% $54,222,672,150 $1,431,716,744 4,439,556 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.31 3.09% 9.65% $41,920,056,891 $1,453,831,183 1,112,074,868 ADA 32,065,787,461 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.75 7.05% 25.20% $34,858,821,810 $3,620,982,697 4,810,735,055 XRP 46,312,443,360 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 3.16% 8.26% $27,359,562,336 $1,198,330,859 5,721,917,343 DOGE 130,639,341,482 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.04% -0.01% $27,238,961,853 $2,431,522,146 2,431,294,673 USDC 27,236,413,597 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $15.54 7.83% 16.18% $15,164,421,787 $975,136,209 62,977,037 DOT 979,360,974 DOT 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 -0.05% -0.01% $12,198,643,170 $3,709,162,952 3,708,998,916 BUSD 12,198,103,690 BUSD