MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 30: XRP, Polkadot surge over 7%

Bitcoin's price is currently $36,982.76 and its dominance is currently 47.55 percent, a decrease of 0.81 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on July 30. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 2.81 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.61 billion, which makes a 16.83 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $57.71 billion – 76.33 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $36,982.76 and its dominance is currently 47.55 percent, a decrease of 0.81 percent over the day.

As off 7.27 am on July 30, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$40,118.481.02%22.54%$752,461,969,010$26,994,440,661 673,394 BTC18,770,650 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,438.046.55%17.99%$284,773,307,472$17,506,220,039 7,186,004 ETH116,894,570 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.04%0.03%$61,818,270,025$50,185,320,147 50,168,419,831 USDT61,797,452,218 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$323.163.63%9.30%$54,222,672,150$1,431,716,744 4,439,556 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.313.09%9.65%$41,920,056,891$1,453,831,183 1,112,074,868 ADA32,065,787,461 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.757.05%25.20%$34,858,821,810$3,620,982,697 4,810,735,055 XRP46,312,443,360 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.213.16%8.26%$27,359,562,336$1,198,330,859 5,721,917,343 DOGE130,639,341,482 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.04%-0.01%$27,238,961,853$2,431,522,146 2,431,294,673 USDC27,236,413,597 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$15.547.83%16.18%$15,164,421,787$975,136,209 62,977,037 DOT979,360,974 DOT
10Binance USD BUSD$1.00-0.05%-0.01%$12,198,643,170$3,709,162,952 3,708,998,916 BUSD12,198,103,690 BUSD
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 30, 2021 07:53 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.