Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 27: Polkadot plunges 8%

Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices remained in the red on July 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.46 trillion, a 4.80 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the previous 24 hours was $115.38 billion, which makes a 38.99 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $94.99 billion – 82.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was $38,300.64 and its dominance is currently 47.80 percent, an increase of 0.37 percent over the day.

This comes after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly revealed the possibility of a future IPO while speaking at the 'Redefine Tomorro' event organised by SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand's oldest Siam Commercial Bank. However, he said the plan “is not 100 percent fixed yet.”

Zhao said IPO plans aren’t immediate as the company will need to go through structural changes to comply with regulations including headquarters, an office, or a legal entity, The Block reported quoting Zhao.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $36,893.23 -3.74% 20.46% $694,077,947,467 $42,904,252,084 1,160,115 BTC 18,767,606 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,164.49 -6.50% 21.30% $253,536,841,299 $26,269,961,914 12,107,833 ETH 116,855,201 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.03% -0.01% $61,792,072,656 $81,160,723,138 81,152,208,486 USDT 61,785,589,988 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $300.36 -7.10% 10.43% $50,611,464,211 $2,207,406,088 7,333,254 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.22 -7.71% 11.63% $39,272,406,534 $2,759,799,769 2,251,630,190 ADA 32,041,069,499 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.61 -5.63% 13.84% $28,525,525,079 $3,535,708,768 5,734,535,478 XRP 46,265,302,471 XRP 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.01% -0.02% $27,140,313,924 $3,986,929,464 3,986,369,108 USDC 27,136,499,400 USDC 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 -6.93% 15.54% $25,711,421,784 $4,405,152,616 22,376,928,991 DOGE 130,606,748,436 DOGE 9 Polkadot DOT $13.46 -8.77% 22.45% $13,294,830,430 $1,588,484,163 116,925,842 DOT 978,611,731 DOT 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 -0.03% -0.02% $11,969,155,574 $7,185,617,652 7,185,421,055 BUSD 11,968,828,101 BUSD