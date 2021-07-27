MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 27: Polkadot plunges 8%

Cryptocurrency prices on July 27: Bitcoin's price is currently $38,300.64 and its dominance is currently 47.80 percent, an increase of 0.37 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices remained in the red on July 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.46 trillion, a 4.80 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the previous 24 hours was $115.38 billion, which makes a 38.99 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $94.99 billion – 82.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was $38,300.64 and its dominance is currently 47.80 percent, an increase of 0.37 percent over the day.

This comes after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly revealed the possibility of a future IPO while speaking at the 'Redefine Tomorro' event organised by SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand's oldest Siam Commercial Bank. However, he said the plan “is not 100 percent fixed yet.”

Zhao said IPO plans aren’t immediate as the company will need to go through structural changes to comply with regulations including headquarters, an office, or a legal entity, The Block reported quoting Zhao.

As off 7.30 am on July 27, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$36,893.23-3.74%20.46%$694,077,947,467$42,904,252,084 1,160,115 BTC18,767,606 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,164.49-6.50%21.30%$253,536,841,299$26,269,961,914 12,107,833 ETH116,855,201 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.03%-0.01%$61,792,072,656$81,160,723,138 81,152,208,486 USDT61,785,589,988 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$300.36-7.10%10.43%$50,611,464,211$2,207,406,088 7,333,254 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.22-7.71%11.63%$39,272,406,534$2,759,799,769 2,251,630,190 ADA32,041,069,499 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.61-5.63%13.84%$28,525,525,079$3,535,708,768 5,734,535,478 XRP46,265,302,471 XRP
7USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.01%-0.02%$27,140,313,924$3,986,929,464 3,986,369,108 USDC27,136,499,400 USDC
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.20-6.93%15.54%$25,711,421,784$4,405,152,616 22,376,928,991 DOGE130,606,748,436 DOGE
9Polkadot DOT$13.46-8.77%22.45%$13,294,830,430$1,588,484,163 116,925,842 DOT978,611,731 DOT
10Binance USD BUSD$1.00-0.03%-0.02%$11,969,155,574$7,185,617,652 7,185,421,055 BUSD11,968,828,101 BUSD
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:45 am

