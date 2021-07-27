Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 27: Polkadot plunges 8%
July 27, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)
Cryptocurrency prices remained in the red on July 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.46 trillion, a 4.80 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the previous 24 hours was $115.38 billion, which makes a 38.99 percent increase.
The volume of all stable coins is now $94.99 billion – 82.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was $38,300.64 and its dominance is currently 47.80 percent, an increase of 0.37 percent over the day.
This comes after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly revealed the possibility of a future IPO while speaking at the 'Redefine Tomorro' event organised by SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand's oldest Siam Commercial Bank. However, he said the plan “is not 100 percent fixed yet.”
Zhao said IPO plans aren’t immediate as the company will need to go through structural changes to comply with regulations including headquarters, an office, or a legal entity, The Block reported quoting Zhao.
As off 7.30 am on July 27, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$36,893.23
|-3.74%
|20.46%
|$694,077,947,467
|$42,904,252,084
1,160,115 BTC
|18,767,606 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$2,164.49
|-6.50%
|21.30%
|$253,536,841,299
|$26,269,961,914
12,107,833 ETH
|116,855,201 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|$61,792,072,656
|$81,160,723,138
81,152,208,486 USDT
|61,785,589,988 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$300.36
|-7.10%
|10.43%
|$50,611,464,211
|$2,207,406,088
7,333,254 BNB
|168,137,036 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.22
|-7.71%
|11.63%
|$39,272,406,534
|$2,759,799,769
2,251,630,190 ADA
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|6
|XRP
XRP
|$0.61
|-5.63%
|13.84%
|$28,525,525,079
|$3,535,708,768
5,734,535,478 XRP
|46,265,302,471 XRP
|7
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|$27,140,313,924
|$3,986,929,464
3,986,369,108 USDC
|27,136,499,400 USDC
|8
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.20
|-6.93%
|15.54%
|$25,711,421,784
|$4,405,152,616
22,376,928,991 DOGE
|130,606,748,436 DOGE
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$13.46
|-8.77%
|22.45%
|$13,294,830,430
|$1,588,484,163
116,925,842 DOT
|978,611,731 DOT
|10
|Binance USD
BUSD
|$1.00
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|$11,969,155,574
|$7,185,617,652
7,185,421,055 BUSD
|11,968,828,101 BUSD