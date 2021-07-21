MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 21: Bitcoin tumbles below $30,000

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 21: The tumble in bitcoin's price came after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Pixabay/tombark)

Most major cryptocurrencies have slid in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin trading below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5 percent to $29,300, its lowest since June 22, Reuters reported. It is currently trading at above $29,700.

Ether down less than 1 percent, while Binance Coin is down 3 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.20 trillion, a decline of 2.58 percent in the past 24 hours.

The tumble in bitcoin's price came after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1 percent on July 19, its worst day since October 2020.

As of 7.31 am IST on July 21, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$29,767.72-2.89%-8.00%$557,683,689,560$22,669,380,813.0018,762,043 BTC
Ethereum$1,776.60-0.56%-7.05%$207,481,058,008$16,813,873,370116,775,177 ETH
Tether$1.000.00%0.01%$61,947,373,251$44,419,606,13261,931,782,009 USDT
Binance Coin$265.48-2.67%-10.94%$44,461,543,266$1,727,880,345168,137,036 BNB
Cardano$1.05-3.96%-14.63%$33,568,283,796$1,750,044,87532,041,069,499 ADA
USD Coin$1.000.01%0.01%$26,781,702,608$2,312,168,14226,774,003,806 USDC
XRP$0.53-2.61%-13.20%$24,299,016,773$1,924,114,77346,265,302,471 XRP
Dogecoin$0.171.81%-9.62%$22,297,488,195$1,766,707,040130,521,667,625 DOGE
Binance USD$1.000.01%0.00%$11,211,659,505$3,239,053,12611,209,707,767 BUSD
Polkadot$10.95-0.61%-20.00%$10,665,435,859$887,040,979977,123,431 DOT
 
first published: Jul 21, 2021 07:44 am

