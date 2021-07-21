Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 21: Bitcoin tumbles below $30,000
Cryptocurrency Prices on July 21: The tumble in bitcoin's price came after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections
July 21, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Pixabay/tombark)
Most major cryptocurrencies have slid in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin trading below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5 percent to $29,300, its lowest since June 22, Reuters reported. It is currently trading at above $29,700.
Ether down less than 1 percent, while Binance Coin is down 3 percent.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.20 trillion, a decline of 2.58 percent in the past 24 hours.
The tumble in bitcoin's price came after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1 percent on July 19, its worst day since October 2020.
As of 7.31 am IST on July 21, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$29,767.72
|-2.89%
|-8.00%
|$557,683,689,560
|$22,669,380,813.00
|18,762,043 BTC
|Ethereum
|$1,776.60
|-0.56%
|-7.05%
|$207,481,058,008
|$16,813,873,370
|116,775,177 ETH
|Tether
|$1.00
|0.00%
|0.01%
|$61,947,373,251
|$44,419,606,132
|61,931,782,009 USDT
|Binance Coin
|$265.48
|-2.67%
|-10.94%
|$44,461,543,266
|$1,727,880,345
|168,137,036 BNB
|Cardano
|$1.05
|-3.96%
|-14.63%
|$33,568,283,796
|$1,750,044,875
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|USD Coin
|$1.00
|0.01%
|0.01%
|$26,781,702,608
|$2,312,168,142
|26,774,003,806 USDC
|XRP
|$0.53
|-2.61%
|-13.20%
|$24,299,016,773
|$1,924,114,773
|46,265,302,471 XRP
|Dogecoin
|$0.17
|1.81%
|-9.62%
|$22,297,488,195
|$1,766,707,040
|130,521,667,625 DOGE
|Binance USD
|$1.00
|0.01%
|0.00%
|$11,211,659,505
|$3,239,053,126
|11,209,707,767 BUSD
|Polkadot
|$10.95
|-0.61%
|-20.00%
|$10,665,435,859
|$887,040,979
|977,123,431 DOT