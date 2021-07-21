Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 21: Bitcoin tumbles below $30,000

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Pixabay/tombark)

Most major cryptocurrencies have slid in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin trading below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5 percent to $29,300, its lowest since June 22, Reuters reported. It is currently trading at above $29,700.

Ether down less than 1 percent, while Binance Coin is down 3 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.20 trillion, a decline of 2.58 percent in the past 24 hours.

The tumble in bitcoin's price came after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1 percent on July 19, its worst day since October 2020.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $29,767.72 -2.89% -8.00% $557,683,689,560 $22,669,380,813.00 18,762,043 BTC Ethereum $1,776.60 -0.56% -7.05% $207,481,058,008 $16,813,873,370 116,775,177 ETH Tether $1.00 0.00% 0.01% $61,947,373,251 $44,419,606,132 61,931,782,009 USDT Binance Coin $265.48 -2.67% -10.94% $44,461,543,266 $1,727,880,345 168,137,036 BNB Cardano $1.05 -3.96% -14.63% $33,568,283,796 $1,750,044,875 32,041,069,499 ADA USD Coin $1.00 0.01% 0.01% $26,781,702,608 $2,312,168,142 26,774,003,806 USDC XRP $0.53 -2.61% -13.20% $24,299,016,773 $1,924,114,773 46,265,302,471 XRP Dogecoin $0.17 1.81% -9.62% $22,297,488,195 $1,766,707,040 130,521,667,625 DOGE Binance USD $1.00 0.01% 0.00% $11,211,659,505 $3,239,053,126 11,209,707,767 BUSD Polkadot $10.95 -0.61% -20.00% $10,665,435,859 $887,040,979 977,123,431 DOT