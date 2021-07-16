Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 16: Bitcoin, ether trade in the red
Bitcoin was trading at nearly $32,000 and ether was trading at almost $2,000.
July 16, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST
Major cryptocurrencies were trading lower on July 16, with Bitcoin and ether trading 2-3 percent lower.
The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was $1.31 trillion, a 3 percent decline in the previous 24-hour period.
Fintech company Square is creating a new business focused on bitcoin, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet.
As of 7.38 am IST on July 16, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$31,942.06
|-2.84%
|-2.25%
|$597,825,682,857
|$22,075,171,166
|18,757,487
|Ethereum
|$1,946.99
|-3.13%
|-6.36%
|$225,210,026,134
|$15,259,267,063
|116,708,889
|Tether
|$1.00
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|$62,021,441,288
|$45,676,619,742
|62,019,248,695
|Binance Coin
|$320.79
|3.68%
|5.55%
|$48,930,094,699
|$2,273,318,335
|153,432,897
|Cardano
|$1.24
|-1.93%
|-4.69%
|$39,650,705,798
|$1,611,940,520
|32,041,069,499
|XRP
|$0.61
|-0.92%
|1.49%
|$28,208,944,418
|$2,106,976,094
|46,216,687,135
|USD Coin
|$1.00
|0.01%
|0.01%
|$26,328,962,547
|$1,984,714,088
|26,326,795,317
|Dogecoin
|$0.19
|-6.09%
|-6.92%
|$24,147,116,617
|$1,050,726,561
|130,453,358,912
|Polkadot
|$13.19
|-4.84%
|-12.24%
|$12,823,602,032
|$776,854,714
|975,547,363
|Binance USD
|$1.00
|0.00%
|0.02%
|$11,253,554,783
|$3,707,091,316
|11,252,749,174