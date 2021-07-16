Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 16: Bitcoin, ether trade in the red

Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Major cryptocurrencies were trading lower on July 16, with Bitcoin and ether trading 2-3 percent lower.

While Bitcoin was trading at nearly $32,000, ether was trading at almost $2,000.

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was $1.31 trillion, a 3 percent decline in the previous 24-hour period.

Fintech company Square is creating a new business focused on bitcoin, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $31,942.06 -2.84% -2.25% $597,825,682,857 $22,075,171,166 18,757,487 Ethereum $1,946.99 -3.13% -6.36% $225,210,026,134 $15,259,267,063 116,708,889 Tether $1.00 -0.01% 0.02% $62,021,441,288 $45,676,619,742 62,019,248,695 Binance Coin $320.79 3.68% 5.55% $48,930,094,699 $2,273,318,335 153,432,897 Cardano $1.24 -1.93% -4.69% $39,650,705,798 $1,611,940,520 32,041,069,499 XRP $0.61 -0.92% 1.49% $28,208,944,418 $2,106,976,094 46,216,687,135 USD Coin $1.00 0.01% 0.01% $26,328,962,547 $1,984,714,088 26,326,795,317 Dogecoin $0.19 -6.09% -6.92% $24,147,116,617 $1,050,726,561 130,453,358,912 Polkadot $13.19 -4.84% -12.24% $12,823,602,032 $776,854,714 975,547,363 Binance USD $1.00 0.00% 0.02% $11,253,554,783 $3,707,091,316 11,252,749,174