Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 16: Bitcoin, ether trade in the red

Bitcoin was trading at nearly $32,000 and ether was trading at almost $2,000.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST
Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Major cryptocurrencies were trading lower on July 16, with Bitcoin and ether trading 2-3 percent lower.

While Bitcoin was trading at nearly $32,000, ether was trading at almost $2,000.

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was $1.31 trillion, a 3 percent decline in the previous 24-hour period.

Fintech company Square is creating a new business focused on bitcoin, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet.

As of 7.38 am IST on July 16, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$31,942.06-2.84%-2.25%$597,825,682,857$22,075,171,16618,757,487
Ethereum$1,946.99-3.13%-6.36%$225,210,026,134$15,259,267,063116,708,889
Tether$1.00-0.01%0.02%$62,021,441,288$45,676,619,74262,019,248,695
Binance Coin$320.793.68%5.55%$48,930,094,699$2,273,318,335153,432,897
Cardano$1.24-1.93%-4.69%$39,650,705,798$1,611,940,52032,041,069,499
XRP$0.61-0.92%1.49%$28,208,944,418$2,106,976,09446,216,687,135
USD Coin$1.000.01%0.01%$26,328,962,547$1,984,714,08826,326,795,317
Dogecoin$0.19-6.09%-6.92%$24,147,116,617$1,050,726,561130,453,358,912
Polkadot$13.19-4.84%-12.24%$12,823,602,032$776,854,714975,547,363
Binance USD$1.000.00%0.02%$11,253,554,783$3,707,091,31611,252,749,174
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:05 am

