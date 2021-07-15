Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 15: Bitcoin, Ether rise marginally, USD Coin plunges
July 15, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the mix of red and green on July 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.35 trillion, a 2.21 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $64.89 billion, which was a 7.37 percent increase.
The volume of all stable coins is now $51.84 billion – 79.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently at $32,365.08 and its dominance is 45.65 percent, an decrease of 0.44 percent over the day.
As off 7.32 am on July 15, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$32,780.50
|1.13%
|-1.80%
|$615,640,487,870
|$21,040,631,934
641,040 BTC
|18,756,581 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$2,004.07
|4.74%
|-12.25%
|$234,340,523,239
|$17,182,525,151
8,556,367 ETH
|116,694,342 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.00%
|-0.12%
|$62,090,392,016
|$44,895,764,829
44,892,171,706 USDT
|62,085,422,762 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$308.20
|2.95%
|-4.62%
|$47,436,159,603
|$1,596,297,227
5,163,245 BNB
|153,432,897 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.26
|2.22%
|-9.02%
|$40,599,481,151
|$1,668,635,530
1,316,885,474 ADA
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|6
|XRP
XRP
|$0.62
|1.72%
|-3.05%
|$28,547,917,988
|$1,925,085,311
3,116,551,811 XRP
|46,216,687,135 XRP
|7
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|$26,667,527,573
|$2,168,221,523
2,168,366,786 USDC
|26,669,314,198 USDC
|8
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.20
|2.45%
|-9.03%
|$25,864,539,082
|$1,212,524,426
6,114,983,096 DOGE
|130,439,614,959 DOGE
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$13.82
|1.06%
|-14.66%
|$13,498,617,168
|$796,923,661
57,581,135 DOT
|975,332,688 DOT
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$18.14
|0.45%
|-16.17%
|$10,646,484,657
|$472,029,198
26,038,957 UNI
|587,301,293 UNI