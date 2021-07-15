MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 15: Bitcoin, Ether rise marginally, USD Coin plunges

Bitcoin's price is currently $32,365.08 and its dominance is 45.65 percent, an decrease of 0.44 percent over the day

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the mix of red and green on July 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.35 trillion, a 2.21 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $64.89 billion, which was a 7.37 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $51.84 billion – 79.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently at $32,365.08 and its dominance is 45.65 percent, an decrease of 0.44 percent over the day.

As off 7.32 am on July 15, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$32,780.501.13%-1.80%$615,640,487,870$21,040,631,934 641,040 BTC18,756,581 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,004.074.74%-12.25%$234,340,523,239$17,182,525,151 8,556,367 ETH116,694,342 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.00%-0.12%$62,090,392,016$44,895,764,829 44,892,171,706 USDT62,085,422,762 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$308.202.95%-4.62%$47,436,159,603$1,596,297,227 5,163,245 BNB153,432,897 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.262.22%-9.02%$40,599,481,151$1,668,635,530 1,316,885,474 ADA32,041,069,499 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.621.72%-3.05%$28,547,917,988$1,925,085,311 3,116,551,811 XRP46,216,687,135 XRP
7USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.02%-0.10%$26,667,527,573$2,168,221,523 2,168,366,786 USDC26,669,314,198 USDC
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.202.45%-9.03%$25,864,539,082$1,212,524,426 6,114,983,096 DOGE130,439,614,959 DOGE
9Polkadot DOT$13.821.06%-14.66%$13,498,617,168$796,923,661 57,581,135 DOT975,332,688 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$18.140.45%-16.17%$10,646,484,657$472,029,198 26,038,957 UNI587,301,293 UNI
 
