Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 13: Bitcoin, Ether in red, Dogecoin plunges by 12% in last 7 days

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 3.05 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.75 billion, which makes an 18.86 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $47.54 billion – 75.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,150.06 and its dominance is currently 45.45 percent, an increase of 0.09 percent over the day.

This comes after trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June, research showed on July 12, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity.

Spot trading volumes fell 42.7 percent to $2.7 trillion, with derivative volumes down 40.7 percent to $3.2 trillion, London-based researcher CryptoCompare's data showed.

"Headwinds continued as China persisted with its crackdown on bitcoin mining," CryptoCompare said. "As a result of both lower prices and volatility, spot volumes decreased."

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $33,198.58 -2.77% -1.85% $622,444,887,613 $24,261,989,741 731,031 BTC 18,754,700 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,032.24 -4.86% -8.52% $237,358,204,708 $17,619,612,748 8,660,509 ETH 116,667,885 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.00% -0.03% $62,226,485,903 $41,146,965,524 41,133,037,623 USDT 62,205,422,762 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $315.72 -2.76% 4.11% $48,593,553,449 $1,612,932,710 5,092,794 BNB 153,432,897 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.31 -2.76% -7.75% $42,030,332,494 $1,215,813,020 926,853,231 ADA 32,041,069,499 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.63 -1.48% -4.58% $29,083,434,758 $1,894,279,430 3,007,289,925 XRP 46,171,815,477 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 -4.85% -12.00% $26,829,913,386 $979,146,924 4,759,340,917 DOGE 130,412,200,079 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.01% -0.02% $26,304,571,409 $1,883,392,328 1,882,541,993 USDC 26,292,695,139 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $14.94 -3.55% -2.63% $14,552,102,726 $676,860,069 45,341,498 DOT 974,816,175 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $19.39 -6.87% -6.27% $11,422,559,012 $351,211,915 18,057,530 UNI 587,289,871 UNI

As off 7.31 am on July 13, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):