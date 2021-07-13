Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 13: Bitcoin, Ether in red, Dogecoin plunges by 12% in last 7 days
Bitcoin's price is currently $34,150.06 and its dominance is currently 45.45 percent, an increase of 0.09 percent over the day.
July 13, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has seen high volatility this year.
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 13. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 3.05 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.75 billion, which makes an 18.86 percent increase.
The volume of all stable coins is now $47.54 billion – 75.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $34,150.06 and its dominance is currently 45.45 percent, an increase of 0.09 percent over the day.
This comes after trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June, research showed on July 12, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity.
Spot trading volumes fell 42.7 percent to $2.7 trillion, with derivative volumes down 40.7 percent to $3.2 trillion, London-based researcher CryptoCompare's data showed.
"Headwinds continued as China persisted with its crackdown on bitcoin mining," CryptoCompare said. "As a result of both lower prices and volatility, spot volumes decreased."
As off 7.31 am on July 13, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$33,198.58
|-2.77%
|-1.85%
|$622,444,887,613
|$24,261,989,741
731,031 BTC
|18,754,700 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$2,032.24
|-4.86%
|-8.52%
|$237,358,204,708
|$17,619,612,748
8,660,509 ETH
|116,667,885 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|$62,226,485,903
|$41,146,965,524
41,133,037,623 USDT
|62,205,422,762 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$315.72
|-2.76%
|4.11%
|$48,593,553,449
|$1,612,932,710
5,092,794 BNB
|153,432,897 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.31
|-2.76%
|-7.75%
|$42,030,332,494
|$1,215,813,020
926,853,231 ADA
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|6
|XRP
XRP
|$0.63
|-1.48%
|-4.58%
|$29,083,434,758
|$1,894,279,430
3,007,289,925 XRP
|46,171,815,477 XRP
|7
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.21
|-4.85%
|-12.00%
|$26,829,913,386
|$979,146,924
4,759,340,917 DOGE
|130,412,200,079 DOGE
|8
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|$26,304,571,409
|$1,883,392,328
1,882,541,993 USDC
|26,292,695,139 USDC
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$14.94
|-3.55%
|-2.63%
|$14,552,102,726
|$676,860,069
45,341,498 DOT
|974,816,175 DOT
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$19.39
|-6.87%
|-6.27%
|$11,422,559,012
|$351,211,915
18,057,530 UNI
|587,289,871 UNI