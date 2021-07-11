Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 11: Bitcoin down, Dogecoin sees biggest slump at -4.14%

The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.40 trillion, a 0.98 percent decrease over the last day. (Image: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency market is in the red on July 11 (today). The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.40 trillion, a 0.98 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.12 billion, which makes a 21.23 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $43.97 billion, which is 75.66 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,639.50 and it is 45.24 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day.

Dogecoin fell the most, down 4.14 percent, followed by Uniswap which is down 3.22 percent. On the other hand, Tether and USD Club both rose 0.10 percent.

This comes even as the market capitalisation of meme crypto coins and token has reached around $33 billion.

Name Price 24h% 7d% MarketCap Volume(24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $33,658.22 -0.41% -2.29% $631,284,157,103 $21,856,374,632 2 Ethereum ETH $2,118.58 -1.44% -3.51% $247,341,028,189 $16,770,223,438 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.10% 0.10% $62,258,171,606 $38,397,630,236 4 Binance Coin BNB $317.44 0.00% 8.17% $48,741,333,726 $1,151,803,140 5 Cardano ADA $1.34 -0.39% -3.40% $42,893,144,308 $1,073,616,122 6 XRP XRP $0.6265 -1.76% -6.14% $28,965,895,771 $1,704,787,123 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.2137 -4.14% -12.38% $27,894,671,919 $1,105,538,145 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.10% 0.11% $26,116,108,654 $1,568,077,648 9 Polkadot DOT $15.39 -1.44% -0.90% $14,763,985,827 $618,918,154 10 Uniswap UNI $20.38 -3.22% -7.30% $11,960,020,289 $272,941,107