Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 11: Bitcoin down, Dogecoin sees biggest slump at -4.14%

Bitcoin's price is currently $33,639.50 and it is 45.24 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.40 trillion, a 0.98 percent decrease over the last day. (Image: Reuters)

The cryptocurrency market is in the red on July 11 (today). The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.40 trillion, a 0.98 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.12 billion, which makes a 21.23 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $43.97 billion, which is 75.66 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,639.50 and it is 45.24 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day.

Dogecoin fell the most, down 4.14 percent, followed by Uniswap which is down 3.22 percent. On the other hand, Tether and USD Club both rose 0.10 percent.

This comes even as the market capitalisation of meme crypto coins and token has reached around $33 billion.

As of 7.35 am on July 11, these the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%MarketCapVolume(24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$33,658.22-0.41%-2.29%$631,284,157,103$21,856,374,632
2Ethereum ETH$2,118.58-1.44%-3.51%$247,341,028,189$16,770,223,438
3Tether USDT$1.000.10%0.10%$62,258,171,606$38,397,630,236
4Binance Coin BNB$317.440.00%8.17%$48,741,333,726$1,151,803,140
5Cardano ADA$1.34-0.39%-3.40%$42,893,144,308$1,073,616,122
6XRP XRP$0.6265-1.76%-6.14%$28,965,895,771$1,704,787,123
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.2137-4.14%-12.38%$27,894,671,919$1,105,538,145
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.10%0.11%$26,116,108,654$1,568,077,648
9Polkadot DOT$15.39-1.44%-0.90%$14,763,985,827$618,918,154
10Uniswap UNI$20.38-3.22%-7.30%$11,960,020,289$272,941,107
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
first published: Jul 11, 2021 08:11 am

