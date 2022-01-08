Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 8: Bitcoin, Cardano rise marginally, Ethereum falls

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.79 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.98 trillion, while the trading volume surged substantially by 25.39 percent to $133.03 billion on January 8.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 14.46 percent of the trading volume at $19.23 billion, stablecoins made up 67.63 percent at $89.97 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance rose 0.16 percent to 40 percent and it was trading at $41,773.92 in the morning.

Bitcoin rose 0.49 percent to trade at Rs 33,72,012 while Ethereum tumbled 1.28 percent to Rs 2,58,033

Cardano was up 1.73 percent to Rs 98.56 and Avalanche tumbled 0.87 percent to Rs 7,038. Polkadot rose 0.79 percent to Rs 2,037.99 and Litecoin rose 1.25 percent at Rs 10,661.45 over the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.25 percent Rs 80.45

Memecoin SHIB rose 1.19 percent, while Dogecoin gained 2.55 percent to trade at Rs 12.63. Terra (LUNA) dipped around 1.44 percent to Rs5,637.4

Non-fungible token marketplace Rarible announced the launch of an order management tool that allows its users to identify and cancel questionable sale orders from the leading NFT marketplace OpenSea.

The announcement comes following news of an exploit on OpenSea that could lead to valuable NFTs such as those from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection being sold for far less than the owner actually intended.

In a document titled "How to Build a Better Internet: 10 Principles for World Leaders Shaping the Future of Web3," Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z, a major venture capital firm in the crypto space, argued for a multi-stakeholder approach to regulation that includes governments, businesses, and civil society groups.

It also called for stablecoins—fiat-pegged cryptocurrencies that offer easy entry into decentralised protocols but that have been eyed warily by US officials—to be "well-regulated" and then put to work improving the financial system.

Payment behemoth PayPal confirmed that it was working on a stablecoin after a developer discovered language about a "PayPal Coin" within its iPhone app. PayPal told Bloomberg the code was part of a hackathon and wouldn't necessarily be representative of the final version.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 33,72,012 +0.49 Ethereum 2,58,033 -1.28 Cardano 98.56 +1.73 Tether 80.45 +0.25 Solana 11,243.29 +0.35 Avalanche 7,038 -0.87 Litecoin 10,661.45 +1.25 XRP 61.58 +2.84 Axie 6,024.92 +2.29