Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 3: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum and Cardano rise marginally

The global crypto market capitalisation fell 0.02 percent over the last 24 hours to $ 2.24 trillion while the total trading volume rose substantially by 34.91 percent to $89.75billion.

While DeFi accounted for 37.65 percent of the trading volume at $33.79 billion, stablecoins made up 54.87 percent at $49.25 billion. The market dominance of Bitcoin tumbled 0.35 percent to 39.65 percent today morning. It is currently trading at $46,977.36.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin dipped 0.45 percent to trade at Rs 37,34,460 while Ethereum rose 1.19 percent to Rs 3,01,747.2. Cardano rose 0.16 percent to Rs 107.91 and Avalanche tumbled 2.22 percent to Rs 8,930. Polkadot rose 4.54 percent to Rs 2,336.41 and Litecoin fell 0.2 percent at Rs 11,900.71 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.13 percent to trade at Rs 79.52

Memecoin SHIB dipped 0.7 percent while Dogecoin decreased 0.23 percent to trade at Rs 13.715. Terra (LUNA) dipped around 1.13 percent to Rs 7,178.31

Indian cryptocurrency exchanges are taking Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) seriously. At least half a dozen crypto platforms are foraying into the NFT space, assuming that it would not be outlawed as NFTs hold an underlying asset that is traded in digital form. Cryptocurrency exchanges that offer NFTs have grown 40-50% month on month, albeit on a smaller base.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 37,34,460 -0.45 Ethereum 3,01,747.2 +1.19 Cardano 107.91 +0.16 Tether 79.52 +0.13 Solana 13,815 -2.62 Avalanche 8,930 -2.22 Litecoin 11,900.71 -0.2 XRP 67.312 +0.03 Axie 7,575.24 +1.11