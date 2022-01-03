MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 3: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum and Cardano rise marginally

While DeFi accounted for 37.65 percent of the trading volume at $33.79 billion, stablecoins made up 54.87 percent at $49.25 billion. The market dominance of Bitcoin tumbled 0.35 percent to 39.65 percent today morning. It is currently trading at $46,977.36.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation fell 0.02 percent over the last 24 hours to $ 2.24 trillion while the total trading volume rose substantially by 34.91 percent to $89.75billion.

While DeFi accounted for 37.65 percent of the trading volume at $33.79 billion, stablecoins made up 54.87 percent at $49.25 billion. The market dominance of Bitcoin tumbled 0.35 percent to 39.65 percent today morning. It is currently trading at $46,977.36.

As for major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin dipped 0.45 percent to trade at Rs 37,34,460 while Ethereum rose 1.19 percent to Rs 3,01,747.2.  Cardano rose 0.16 percent to Rs 107.91 and Avalanche tumbled 2.22 percent to Rs 8,930. Polkadot rose 4.54 percent to Rs 2,336.41  and Litecoin fell 0.2 percent at Rs 11,900.71 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.13 percent to trade at Rs 79.52

Memecoin SHIB dipped 0.7  percent while Dogecoin decreased 0.23 percent to trade at Rs 13.715. Terra (LUNA) dipped around 1.13 percent to Rs 7,178.31

Indian cryptocurrency exchanges are taking Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) seriously. At least half a dozen crypto platforms are foraying into the NFT space, assuming that it would not be outlawed as NFTs hold an underlying asset that is traded in digital form. Cryptocurrency exchanges that offer NFTs have grown 40-50% month on month, albeit on a smaller base.

Close

Related stories

As of 8:40 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin37,34,460-0.45
Ethereum3,01,747.2+1.19
Cardano107.91+0.16
Tether79.52+0.13
Solana13,815-2.62
Avalanche8,930-2.22
Litecoin11,900.71-0.2
XRP67.312+0.03
Axie7,575.24+1.11
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jan 3, 2022 09:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.