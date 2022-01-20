MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets ring in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum register marginal dip

In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.15 percent to trade at Rs 33,58,793 while Ethereum fell 1.32 percent to Rs 2,50,145.1

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dipped by 1.89 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.97 trillion, while the trading volume over the same period tumbled by 3.75 percent to $74.65 billion.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.46 percent of the total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $11.54 billion, stablecoins made up 78.54 percent at $58.63 billion of the total volume. Bitcoin's market dominance surged 0.23 percent to 40.21 percent and it was trading at $41,865.69 today morning.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.15 percent to trade at Rs 33,58,793 while Ethereum fell 1.32 percent to Rs 2,50,145.1

Cardano dipped 10.8 percent to Rs 107.74 and Avalanche declined 2.32 percent to Rs 6,743.47. Polkadot fell 3.38 percent to Rs 1,953.64 and Litecoin declined 2.41 percent to Rs 11,049.99 over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.07 percent to Rs 79.89.

Memecoin SHIB fell 2.61 percent, while Dogecoin decreased by 1.71 percent to trade at Rs 13.03. Terra (LUNA) declined 0.0 percent to Rs 6,415.

As of 8:10 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin33,58,793-1.15
Ethereum2,50,145.1-1.32
Cardano107.74-10.8
Tether6,415-0.0
Solana10,878.64-4.02
Avalanche6,743.47-2.32
Litecoin11,049.99-2.41
XRP59.49-0.66
Axie5,764.2-3.05
 
first published: Jan 20, 2022 08:10 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.