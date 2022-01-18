Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin dips, Ethereum declines, Cardano surges

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dipped by 2.26 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.02 trillion, while the trading volume rose by 21.51 percent to $77.49 billion as of January 18.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.93 percent of the total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $12.34 billion, stablecoins made up 77.67 percent at $60.19 billion of the total volume. Bitcoin's market dominance surged 0.24 percent to 39.62 percent and it was trading at $42,232.83 today morning.

Bitcoin dipped 0.94 percent to trade at Rs 33,76,785 while Ethereum fell 2.65 percent to Rs 2,57,489.5.

Cardano surged 10.88 percent to Rs 127.40 and Avalanche declined 3.95 percent to Rs 6,938.36. Polkadot fell 3.06 percent to Rs 2,064.73 and Litecoin rose 0.69 percent to Rs 11,949 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.43 percent to Rs 79.9.

Memecoin SHIB fell 3.28 percent, while Dogecoin decreased by 2.45 percent to trade at Rs 13.56. Terra (LUNA) dipped 9.01 percent to Rs 6,200.

Also, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of Spain has cracked down on cryptocurrency advertising.

Notably, influencers will have to disclose if they are remunerated for promoting cryptocurrencies. If that is the case, Spain’s new rules require the influencers to include “clear, balanced, impartial and non-misleading” statements about the risks of crypto.

In another move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)—the city-state's financial services regulator—has told crypto companies to stop advertising their products to the public.

Digital payment token (DPT) companies, as they are described in Singapore, "should not portray the trading of DPT cryptocurrencies in a manner that trivialises the high risks of trading in DPTs, and should not promote their DPT services in public areas in Singapore or through any other media directed at the general public in Singapore," the MAS said.

Meanwhile, OpenSea, a popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has recorded a new all-time high in monthly Ethereum trading volume, soaring past the $3.5 billion mark, according to data from Dune Analytics.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 33,76,785 -0.94 Ethereum 2,57,489.5 -2.65 Cardano 127.40 +10.88 Tether 79.9 +0.43 Solana 11,255.53 -2.98 Avalanche 6,939.9 -3.64 Litecoin 11,924.8 +1.03 XRP 61.01 -1.22 Axie 6.105.48 -3.81