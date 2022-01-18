MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin dips, Ethereum declines, Cardano surges

Cardano surged 10.88 percent to Rs 127.40 and Avalanche declined 3.95 percent to Rs 6,938.36. Bitcoin fell 0.94 percent to trade at Rs 33,76,785 while Ethereum dipped 2.65 percent to Rs 2,57,489.5.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 33 lakh and its dominance of the crypto market over the last 24 hours is 40.19 percent.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dipped by 2.26 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.02 trillion, while the trading volume rose by 21.51 percent to $77.49 billion as of January 18.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.93 percent of the total 24-hour crypto trading volume at $12.34 billion, stablecoins made up  77.67 percent at $60.19 billion of the total volume. Bitcoin's market dominance surged 0.24 percent to 39.62 percent and it was trading at $42,232.83 today morning.

Bitcoin dipped 0.94 percent to trade at Rs 33,76,785 while Ethereum fell 2.65 percent to Rs 2,57,489.5.

Cardano surged 10.88 percent to Rs 127.40 and Avalanche declined 3.95 percent to Rs 6,938.36. Polkadot fell 3.06 percent to Rs 2,064.73 and Litecoin rose 0.69 percent to Rs 11,949 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.43 percent to Rs 79.9.

Memecoin SHIB fell 3.28 percent, while Dogecoin decreased by 2.45 percent to trade at Rs 13.56. Terra (LUNA) dipped 9.01 percent to Rs 6,200.

Close

Related stories

Also, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of Spain has cracked down on cryptocurrency advertising.

Notably, influencers will have to disclose if they are remunerated for promoting cryptocurrencies. If that is the case, Spain’s new rules require the influencers to include “clear, balanced, impartial and non-misleading” statements about the risks of crypto.

In another move, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)—the city-state's financial services regulator—has told crypto companies to stop advertising their products to the public.

Digital payment token (DPT) companies, as they are described in Singapore, "should not portray the trading of DPT cryptocurrencies in a manner that trivialises the high risks of trading in DPTs, and should not promote their DPT services in public areas in Singapore or through any other media directed at the general public in Singapore," the MAS said.

Meanwhile, OpenSea, a popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has recorded a new all-time high in monthly Ethereum trading volume, soaring past the $3.5 billion mark, according to data from Dune Analytics.

As of 8:10 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin33,76,785-0.94
Ethereum2,57,489.5-2.65
Cardano127.40+10.88
Tether79.9+0.43
Solana11,255.53-2.98
Avalanche6,939.9-3.64
Litecoin11,924.8+1.03
XRP61.01-1.22
Axie6.105.48-3.81
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #Dogecoin #Ethereum #NFT
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.