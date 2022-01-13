MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.50 percent of the trading volume at $15.42 billion, stablecoins made up 72.76 percent at $72.40 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.34 percent to 39.88 percent and it was trading at $43,689.38 today morning.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation surged by 3.19 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.07 trillion, while the trading volume rose by 12.10 percent to $99.50 billion as of January 13.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.50 percent of the trading volume at $15.42 billion, stablecoins made up 72.76 percent at $72.40 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.34 percent to 39.88 percent and it was trading at $43,689.38 today morning.

Bitcoin rose 1.95 percent to trade at Rs 34,59,163 while Ethereum rose 2.76 percent to Rs 2,64,569.9

Cardano surged 9.4 percent to Rs 104.48 and Avalanche rose 4.94 percent to Rs 7,452.81. Polkadot rose 4.06 percent to Rs 2,129.46 and Litecoin increased 6.05 percent to Rs 11,101.35 over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.63 percent to Rs 79.23

Memecoin SHIB rose 13.68 percent, while Dogecoin surged 6.73 percent to trade at Rs 13. Terra (LUNA) declined around 10.28 percent to Rs 6,396.05.

Close

Related stories

Comparing Solana to the world's largest credit card network, Bank of America global crypto and digital asset strategist Alkesh Shah said it "could become the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem". He added there were more than 400 decentralised applications on Solana's network, which host everything from peer-to-peer exchanges to NFT marketplaces.

According to a Bloomberg report, El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, has lost money for the country by betting on Bitcoin. Per his tweets, he has, to date, bought 1,391 Bitcoin. Those purchases cost approximately $71 million based on an average price of $51,056 per Bitcoin.

Assuming the government is still holding all of this Bitcoin, the total sum acquired is now worth roughly $59 million by today’s prices. On paper, Bukele’s Bitcoin purchases have cost El Salvador about $12 million in public funds. Of course, these losses are merely on paper if Bukele hasn't sold any of the Bitcoin.

Also, Raees and Ameer Cajee, the brothers behind crypto platform Africrypt, have not been seen since the two allegedly made off with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin last summer. And amid the recent dip in markets, the stolen sum is now pegged at $2.9 billion.

Separately, The Republic of Palau has announced a partnership with Cryptic Labs to launch a digital residency programme using the latter's Root Name System.

 

As of 8:20 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin34,59,163+1.95
Ethereum2,64,569.9+2.76
Cardano104.48+9.4
Tether79.23-0.63
Solana11,830.01+5.49
Avalanche7,452.81+4.94
Litecoin11,101.35+6.05
XRP62.7+2.61
Axie6,117.6+5.6
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #Ethereum #Solana
first published: Jan 13, 2022 08:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.