Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Ethereum rise

The global crypto market capitalisation surged by 3.19 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.07 trillion, while the trading volume rose by 12.10 percent to $99.50 billion as of January 13.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.50 percent of the trading volume at $15.42 billion, stablecoins made up 72.76 percent at $72.40 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.34 percent to 39.88 percent and it was trading at $43,689.38 today morning.

Bitcoin rose 1.95 percent to trade at Rs 34,59,163 while Ethereum rose 2.76 percent to Rs 2,64,569.9

Cardano surged 9.4 percent to Rs 104.48 and Avalanche rose 4.94 percent to Rs 7,452.81. Polkadot rose 4.06 percent to Rs 2,129.46 and Litecoin increased 6.05 percent to Rs 11,101.35 over the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.63 percent to Rs 79.23

Memecoin SHIB rose 13.68 percent, while Dogecoin surged 6.73 percent to trade at Rs 13. Terra (LUNA) declined around 10.28 percent to Rs 6,396.05.

Comparing Solana to the world's largest credit card network, Bank of America global crypto and digital asset strategist Alkesh Shah said it "could become the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem". He added there were more than 400 decentralised applications on Solana's network, which host everything from peer-to-peer exchanges to NFT marketplaces.

According to a Bloomberg report, El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, has lost money for the country by betting on Bitcoin. Per his tweets, he has, to date, bought 1,391 Bitcoin. Those purchases cost approximately $71 million based on an average price of $51,056 per Bitcoin.

Assuming the government is still holding all of this Bitcoin, the total sum acquired is now worth roughly $59 million by today’s prices. On paper, Bukele’s Bitcoin purchases have cost El Salvador about $12 million in public funds. Of course, these losses are merely on paper if Bukele hasn't sold any of the Bitcoin.

Also, Raees and Ameer Cajee, the brothers behind crypto platform Africrypt, have not been seen since the two allegedly made off with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin last summer. And amid the recent dip in markets, the stolen sum is now pegged at $2.9 billion.

Separately, The Republic of Palau has announced a partnership with Cryptic Labs to launch a digital residency programme using the latter's Root Name System.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 34,59,163 +1.95 Ethereum 2,64,569.9 +2.76 Cardano 104.48 +9.4 Tether 79.23 -0.63 Solana 11,830.01 +5.49 Avalanche 7,452.81 +4.94 Litecoin 11,101.35 +6.05 XRP 62.7 +2.61 Axie 6,117.6 +5.6