    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano rise while Solana dips marginally

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
    Bitcoin (Image: Shutterstock)

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 1.15 percent over the last 24 hours to $2.02 trillion while trading volumes were down 24.77 percent to $77.78 billion.

    While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 11.75 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $9.14 billion, stablecoins constituted 77.81 percent at $60.52 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance fell by 0.38 percent to 41.37  percent and the currency was trading at $44,195.16 on the morning of February 10.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 0.26 percent to trade at Rs 34,74,138, while Ethereum rose 3.32 percent to Rs 2,53,746

    Cardano rose 0.23 percent to Rs 93.29 and Avalanche rose 1.2 percent to Rs 6,976.7. Polkadot rose 0.06 percent to Rs 1,710.1 and Litecoin was up 3.77 percent to Rs 10,831.05 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.08 percent to Rs 78.62.

    Memecoin SHIB rose 3.02 percent, while Dogecoin rose 1.19 percent to trade at Rs 12.55. Terra (LUNA) fell 2.52 percent to Rs 4,406.34

    Related stories

    Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is pushing for his agency to take a leading role in regulating digital assets. He maintains that his agency is well-positioned to provide market protection for consumers and reduce risks in the space.

    Behnam made his case for expanding the CFTC’s authority in a letter to the House and Senate Agriculture Committees on Tuesday. He asserted that his agency already follows core principles that help sufficiently oversee a wide range of markets, and that the crypto market isn't an exception.

    “The digital asset market, which at present is most directly supervised through state money transmitter licenses, is unique, and presents many novel issues for the CFTC, given our limited authority to police these volatile markets," Behnam added.

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, in agreeing with Behnam, said he’d prefer the CFTC help provide more regulatory clarity, adding, “I would love to see the CFTC play a more active role.”

    Fast-food behemoth McDonald's is apparently drawing up plans to become part of the metaverse, according to the company's recent trademark applications.

    The world's largest restaurant chain has filed ten applications to offer virtual goods and beverage products in the form of downloadable media files that will contain non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Chicago-headquartered company is preparing to operate a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods.

    McDonald's also plans to organize various entertainment events, including concerts, in the metaverse, according to one of the trademark filings.

    As of 7:20 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin34,74,138+0.26
    Ethereum2,53,746+3.32
    Cardano93.29+0.23
    Tether78.62-0.08
    Solana8,920.75-0.53
    Avalanche6,976.7+1.2
    Litecoin10,831.05+3.77
    XRP68.38-3.35
    Axie5,204.2+0.92
     
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 07:56 am
