Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 7: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Solana,Ethereum rise

The global crypto market capitalisation rose 4.46 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.37 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $50,785.67 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.22 percent over the last day to stand at 40.51 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $137.77 billion, rising by 14.03 percent. While DeFi ($20.16 billion) accounted for 14.63 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($109.13 billion) made for 79.21 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin surged marginally by 3.38 percent while Ethereum ($4,336.46) rose by 4.33 percent. Binance Coin ($589.70) also rose by around 7.71 percent. Solana ($195.28) rose by 1.21 percent, Cardano ($1.44) rose by 5.57 percent, Avalanche ($93.38) increased substantially by 11.42 percent, Polkadot ($28.10) rose by 3.16 percent and Litecoin ($159.95) also jumped by 3.56 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also grew by around 6.04 percent while DOGE also surged by 4.98 percent.

Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 40,27,909.

Given that an outright ban is unlikely and the idea of regulating cryptocurrencies in India is floating around, Kotak became the first major bank to open its door to the crypto community, with resuming business with WazirX after almost 8-months of transaction freeze.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading on the New York Stock Exchange with increased participation from the Wall Street investors, marking the official launch of Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S. Notably, the ETF touched a record $1 billion in trading volumes on the first day of trading

Cryptocurrency Price (In INR) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 40,27,909 -0.8 Ethereum 3,43,965.7 +0.25 Cardano 114.18 +0.23 Tether 79.63 -3.83 Solana 15,550 -2.36 Avalanche 7,436.3 +4.74 Litecoin 12,600.03 -0.75 XRP 66 -0.17 Axie 8,401.13 -4.55