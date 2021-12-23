MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices today on December 23 : Bitcoin falls, Solana and Dogecoin rise

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $90.38 billion, surging 7.66%. While DeFi ($16.09 billion) accounted for 17.80% of the volume, stablecoins ($70.50 billion) made up 78.01% of the volume.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation fell 0.01% over the last 24 hours to $2.28 trillion, while the trading volume surged 7.66% to $90.38 billion.

While DeFi ($16.09 billion) accounted for 17.80% of the trading volume, stablecoins ($70.50 billion) made up 78.01% of the volume. Market dominance of bitcoin rose 0.47% to 40.23%.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin dipped marginally by 0.28% to trade at Rs 38,33,811 while Ethereum (Rs 3,15,113) decreased 0.9%. Cardano (Rs 105.47) rose 3.98%. Avalanche (Rs 9,661.12) fell 2.4%, Polkadot (Rs 2,240.48) rose 12.87%, and Litecoin (Rs 12,387.01) rose 1.79% over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 0.64% to trade at Rs 79.01.

Memecoin SHIB decreased 1.55 percent while DOGE declined 1.33% to trade at Rs 13.74. Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 38,33,811 while LUNA fell around 5.02% to trade at Rs 6,8.75.

Former United States President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of cryptocurrency in an interview on Fox Business this week, calling it a “very dangerous thing". However, his wife and former first lady Melania Trump recently launched her first NFT, titled "Melania's vision" which was made available on Solana.

Close

Related stories

China’s official state-run press agency Xinhua announced its plans to issue a series of NFTs for free on Christmas Eve. According to the official announcement, Xinhua’s NFT drop will comprise 11 different collections of photojournalism, numbered to 10,000 copies each, and one “special edition” collection, each recording “many precious historical moments of 2021.”

India's much-talked-about Cryptocurrency Bill, which proposes stringent regulations be imposed in the crypto sector, is not expected to be presented  before the Parliament during the 2021 winter session after all, according to various reports

As of 8:20 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in %)
Bitcoin38,33,811-0.28
Ethereum3,15,113-0.9
Cardano105.47+3.98
Tether79.01+0.64
Solana14,258.72+1.07
Avalanche9,661.12-2.4
Litecoin12,387.01+1.79
XRP76.6+3.23
Axie7,953.11+3.29
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 23, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.