Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise; Tether falls

Bitcoin, currently at $46,919.50, saw its market dominance rise 0.30% over the last day to 40.55%.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

The global crypto market capitalisation fell 0.38% over the last 24 hours to $2.19 trillion. Bitcoin, currently at $46,919.50, saw its market dominance rise 0.30% over the last day to 40.55%.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $95.42 billion, surging 21.76%. While DeFi ($14.35 billion) accounted for 15.04% of the volume, stablecoins ($75.60 billion) made up 79.23% of the volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin rose marginally by 0.06% to trade at Rs 37,33,000 while Ethereum (Rs 3,12,527) increased 0.48%. Cardano (Rs 98.37) fell 0.63%. Avalanche (Rs 8,949.41) rose 4.04%, Polkadot (Rs 1,900.13) fell 4.47%, and Litecoin (Rs 12,093.81.59) declined 1.94% over the last 24 hours. Tether fell 0.64%.

Memecoin SHIB increased 2.25 percent while DOGE declined 1.33% to trade at Rs 13.33. Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 37,33,000 while LUNA declined around 3.71% to trade at Rs 6,430.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research, a fairly small number of “rich” wallets control more than a quarter of the circulating bitcoin supply. The top 1,000 investors control about three million or 16% of all circulating Bitcoin, and the top 10,000 investors own around five million or 27% of Bitcoin.

Close

The year 2021 saw inflows of about $30 billion in cryptocurrencies, substantially more than all the investments made by venture funds across the world in the previous years in this decade-old technology. The second-biggest year for crypto investment was 2018 when $8 billion was invested in this digital currency.

As of 8:12 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in %)
Bitcoin37,33,000+0.06
Ethereum3,12,527+0.48
Cardano98.37-0.63
Tether79.6-0.64
Solana13,663.19-4.74
Avalanche8,949.41+ 4.04
Litecoin12,093.81.59-1.94
XRP68.27-3.79
Axie7,513.06-0.58
 
first published: Dec 21, 2021 08:50 am

