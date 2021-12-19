Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 19: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise marginally

Global crypto market capitalisation rose to $2.19 trillion from $2.14 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume dropped to $78.4 billion from $105.39 billion on December 19.

Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin advanced over 1 percent to Rs 37,27,275, while Ethereum added over 2.5 percent to Rs 3,13,539. Avalanche jumped over 6 percent to Rs 9,150.

Polkadot rose over 3 percent to Rs 2,022.99, while Litecoin gained about 2 percent at Rs 11,846.45 during the last 24 hours.

With over 40 percent share, Bitcoin dominated the crypto market capitalisation chart followed by Ethereum at 21 percent and Binance coin at 4 percent.

In Gujarat, Rajkot crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons from Surat for allegedly cheating 17 people of Rs 38 lakh by floating a ponzi scheme involving cryptocurrency, the Times of India reported. As per the police, the mastermind of the ponzi scheme were based in Dubai.

The four accused had floated the scheme in September 2020 and lured people into investing in cryptocurrency, the report said quoting police.

Cryptocurrency Price (In INR) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 37,39,643 +1.25 Ethereum 3,13,345.0 +1.93 Cardano 100.59 +2.97 Tether 80.10 -0.32 Solana 14,550 +4.87 Avalanche 9,192.79 +6.75 Litecoin 11,900.00 +2.32 XRP 65.77 +2.55 Axie 7,630.01 -0.02