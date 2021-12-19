MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 19: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise marginally

Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin advanced over 1 percent to Rs 37,27,275, while Ethereum added over 2.5 percent to 3,13,539

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

Global crypto market capitalisation rose to $2.19 trillion from $2.14 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume dropped to $78.4 billion from $105.39 billion on December 19.

Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin advanced over 1 percent to Rs 37,27,275, while Ethereum added over 2.5 percent to Rs 3,13,539. Avalanche jumped over 6 percent to Rs 9,150.

Polkadot rose over 3 percent to Rs 2,022.99, while Litecoin gained about 2 percent at Rs 11,846.45 during the last 24 hours.

With over 40 percent share, Bitcoin dominated the crypto market capitalisation chart followed by Ethereum at 21 percent and Binance coin at 4 percent.

In Gujarat, Rajkot crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons from Surat for allegedly cheating 17 people of Rs 38 lakh by floating a ponzi scheme involving cryptocurrency, the Times of India reported. As per the police, the mastermind of the ponzi scheme were based in Dubai.

Close

Related stories

The four accused had floated the scheme in September 2020 and lured people into investing in cryptocurrency, the report said quoting police.

As of 8:09 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin37,39,643+1.25
Ethereum3,13,345.0+1.93
Cardano100.59+2.97
Tether80.10-0.32
Solana14,550+4.87
Avalanche9,192.79+6.75
Litecoin11,900.00+2.32
XRP65.77+2.55
Axie7,630.01-0.02

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency update
first published: Dec 19, 2021 08:33 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.