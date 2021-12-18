Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 18: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 3%

Global crypto market capitalisation dropped to $2.14 trillion from $2.21 trillion during the last 24 hours while the volume rose to $105.96 billion from $89.49 billion on December 18.

Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin dropped 3.6 percent to Rs 36,79,813, while Ethereum declined 3.8 percent to RS 3,05,454.0. On the other hand, Avalanche advanced over 4 percent to Rs 8,556.

Polkadot retreated over 6 percent to Rs 1,955 while Litecoin declined by 2.6 percent to 11,658.74 during the last 24 hours.

With over 40 percent share, Bitcoin dominated the crypto market capitalisation chart followed by Ethereum at 21 percent and Binance coin at 4 percent.

Russia's central bank has ratcheted up its campaign against private cryptocurrencies. Valeriy Lyakh, head of its department for countering market misconduct, said in a video that investment in cryptocurrencies was an "out-and-out swindle" and a "financial pyramid".

The market was volatile and had no regulation, Lyakh said, adding that nobody investigated manipulation in it.

Russia opposed private cryptocurrencies for years, saying they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism. Although it gave them legal status in 2020, it banned their use as a means of payment.

Cryptocurrency Price (In INR) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 36,99,980 -3.02 Ethereum 3,07,272.7 -2.76 Cardano 98.00 -1.87 Tether 80.39 +0.05 Solana 13,902.00 -1.71 Avalanche 8,617.00 +6.54 Litecoin 11,630.28 -3.06 XRP 64.29 -0.11 Axie 7,600.00 -4.43