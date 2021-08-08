MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 8: Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Dogecoin up 24%

Bitcoin's price is currently $43,116.36 and its dominance is currently 45.76 percent, a decrease of 0.56 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
The volume of all stable coins is now $97.06 billion – 79.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 3.37 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.42 billion, which makes a 23.04 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently $43,116.36 and its dominance is currently 45.76 percent, a decrease of 0.56 percent over the day.

As off 7.32 am on August 8, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$43,990.262.08%5.42%$828,103,173,005$39,665,048,755 899,514 BTC18,779,512 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,099.696.52%20.67%$364,258,758,383$33,808,381,171 10,860,550 ETH117,013,900 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.03%$62,229,047,917$85,407,222,128 85,367,676,199 USDT62,200,234,131 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$349.530.97%3.12%$59,092,899,780$1,896,818,692 5,397,018 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.452.09%7.67%$46,602,729,640$2,521,757,545 1,736,813,928 ADA32,096,769,213 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.816.57%6.40%$37,604,961,625$4,280,574,355 5,283,718,046 XRP46,417,606,117 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.2624.35%23.30%$34,238,286,799$7,983,198,030 30,488,292,344 DOGE130,757,986,137 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.00%0.02%$27,628,637,144$3,546,806,835 3,547,742,310 USDC27,635,924,232 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$20.330.11%9.88%$20,113,369,936$1,714,568,148 83,712,021 DOT982,014,535 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$27.644.75%25.36%$16,336,674,498$663,115,528 23,842,917 UNI587,399,879 UNI
 
