Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 8: Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Dogecoin up 24%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 3.37 percent increase over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $122.42 billion, which makes a 23.04 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $97.06 billion – 79.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $43,116.36 and its dominance is currently 45.76 percent, a decrease of 0.56 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $43,990.26 2.08% 5.42% $828,103,173,005 $39,665,048,755 899,514 BTC 18,779,512 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,099.69 6.52% 20.67% $364,258,758,383 $33,808,381,171 10,860,550 ETH 117,013,900 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.03% $62,229,047,917 $85,407,222,128 85,367,676,199 USDT 62,200,234,131 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $349.53 0.97% 3.12% $59,092,899,780 $1,896,818,692 5,397,018 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.45 2.09% 7.67% $46,602,729,640 $2,521,757,545 1,736,813,928 ADA 32,096,769,213 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.81 6.57% 6.40% $37,604,961,625 $4,280,574,355 5,283,718,046 XRP 46,417,606,117 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.26 24.35% 23.30% $34,238,286,799 $7,983,198,030 30,488,292,344 DOGE 130,757,986,137 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.00% 0.02% $27,628,637,144 $3,546,806,835 3,547,742,310 USDC 27,635,924,232 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $20.33 0.11% 9.88% $20,113,369,936 $1,714,568,148 83,712,021 DOT 982,014,535 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $27.64 4.75% 25.36% $16,336,674,498 $663,115,528 23,842,917 UNI 587,399,879 UNI

As off 7.32 am on August 8, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):