Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 7: Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Polkadot up 9%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 7. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.75 trillion, a 4.94 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.78 billion, which makes a 0.12 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $78.95 billion – 79.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $40,633.77 and its dominance is currently 46.30 percent, an increase of 0.60 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $43,156.39 6.62% 2.88% $809,657,865,995 $37,838,102,758 877,581 BTC 18,778,437 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,913.45 4.11% 18.39% $340,473,770,038 $25,747,884,560 8,847,997 ETH 117,000,327 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.00% -0.06% $62,115,298,830 $68,688,162,764 68,672,498,257 USDT 62,101,133,281 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $346.48 2.76% 7.51% $58,301,332,698 $1,671,616,759 4,820,828 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.42 2.72% 8.18% $45,488,093,065 $1,901,525,077 1,342,386,687 ADA 32,112,440,302 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.76 3.00% 0.71% $35,074,981,983 $2,455,747,747 3,249,892,806 XRP 46,417,606,117 XRP 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.01% -0.07% $27,543,872,857 $2,891,974,339 2,892,795,313 USDC 27,551,692,022 USDC 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.21 5.97% 1.16% $27,315,788,957 $1,403,565,168 6,718,018,989 DOGE 130,744,188,515 DOGE 9 Polkadot DOT $20.48 9.08% 28.73% $19,932,380,325 $1,685,240,683 82,980,954 DOT 981,466,887 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $26.40 3.60% 25.21% $15,500,726,068 $496,118,933 18,800,333 UNI 587,397,077 UNI

As off 7.40 am on August 7, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):