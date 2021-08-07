MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 7: Bitcoin surges over $43,000, Polkadot up 9%

Bitcoin's price is currently $40,633.77 and its dominance is currently 46.30 percent, an increase of 0.60 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 7. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.75 trillion, a 4.94 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.78 billion, which makes a 0.12 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $78.95 billion – 79.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

As off 7.40 am on August 7, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$43,156.396.62%2.88%$809,657,865,995$37,838,102,758 877,581 BTC18,778,437 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,913.454.11%18.39%$340,473,770,038$25,747,884,560 8,847,997 ETH117,000,327 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.000.00%-0.06%$62,115,298,830$68,688,162,764 68,672,498,257 USDT62,101,133,281 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$346.482.76%7.51%$58,301,332,698$1,671,616,759 4,820,828 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.422.72%8.18%$45,488,093,065$1,901,525,077 1,342,386,687 ADA32,112,440,302 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.763.00%0.71%$35,074,981,983$2,455,747,747 3,249,892,806 XRP46,417,606,117 XRP
7USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.01%-0.07%$27,543,872,857$2,891,974,339 2,892,795,313 USDC27,551,692,022 USDC
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.215.97%1.16%$27,315,788,957$1,403,565,168 6,718,018,989 DOGE130,744,188,515 DOGE
9Polkadot DOT$20.489.08%28.73%$19,932,380,325$1,685,240,683 82,980,954 DOT981,466,887 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$26.403.60%25.21%$15,500,726,068$496,118,933 18,800,333 UNI587,397,077 UNI
 

Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 7, 2021 07:55 am

