Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 5: Bitcoin, Binance Coin surge over 3%

Cryptocurrency Prices on August 5: Bitcoin's price was $39,772.86 and its dominance was at 45.63 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
Image: Reuters

Cryptocurrency prices remained in the green on August 5. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.62 trillion, a 2.81 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $81.18 billion, which was a 6.4 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins was $63.62 billion – 78.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was at $39,772.86 and its dominance was 45.63 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day.

As off 7.27 am on August 5, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$39,579.403.09%-0.33%$747,286,134,845$25,329,146,874 636,422 BTC18,776,362 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$2,698.106.94%17.91%$318,998,579,267$24,789,367,174 9,089,934 ETH116,972,577 ETH
3Tether USDT$1-0.03%-0.08%$62,001,338,279$54,931,472,254 54,930,393,862 USDT62,000,121,094 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$333.913.15%7.08%$56,431,370,075$1,277,945,367 3,807,633 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.371.10%7.94%$44,305,292,069$1,880,962,226 1,361,993,266 ADA32,081,191,529 ADA
6XRP XRP$0.731.99%3.43%$33,945,673,498$2,780,679,347 3,797,874,321 XRP46,363,275,151 XRP
7USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.04%-0.06%$27,499,588,097$2,830,252,827 2,830,041,922 USDC27,497,538,885 USDC
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.201.24%-1.51%$26,359,874,413$1,083,846,186 5,374,711,531 DOGE130,716,630,119 DOGE
9Polkadot DOT$19.058.23%32.42%$18,735,265,500$1,576,426,542 82,535,629 DOT980,906,419 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$23.298.07%23.64%$13,758,605,467$538,523,239 22,990,716 UNI587,384,468 UNI
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 5, 2021 07:42 am

