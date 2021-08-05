Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 5: Bitcoin, Binance Coin surge over 3%

Image: Reuters

Cryptocurrency prices remained in the green on August 5. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.62 trillion, a 2.81 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $81.18 billion, which was a 6.4 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins was $63.62 billion – 78.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was at $39,772.86 and its dominance was 45.63 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $39,579.40 3.09% -0.33% $747,286,134,845 $25,329,146,874 636,422 BTC 18,776,362 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $2,698.10 6.94% 17.91% $318,998,579,267 $24,789,367,174 9,089,934 ETH 116,972,577 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1 -0.03% -0.08% $62,001,338,279 $54,931,472,254 54,930,393,862 USDT 62,000,121,094 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $333.91 3.15% 7.08% $56,431,370,075 $1,277,945,367 3,807,633 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.37 1.10% 7.94% $44,305,292,069 $1,880,962,226 1,361,993,266 ADA 32,081,191,529 ADA 6 XRP XRP $0.73 1.99% 3.43% $33,945,673,498 $2,780,679,347 3,797,874,321 XRP 46,363,275,151 XRP 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.04% -0.06% $27,499,588,097 $2,830,252,827 2,830,041,922 USDC 27,497,538,885 USDC 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 1.24% -1.51% $26,359,874,413 $1,083,846,186 5,374,711,531 DOGE 130,716,630,119 DOGE 9 Polkadot DOT $19.05 8.23% 32.42% $18,735,265,500 $1,576,426,542 82,535,629 DOT 980,906,419 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $23.29 8.07% 23.64% $13,758,605,467 $538,523,239 22,990,716 UNI 587,384,468 UNI