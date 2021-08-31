Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 31: Cardano plunges nearly 5%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 31. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.98 trillion, a 5.19 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.08 billion, which makes a 14.10 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $77.53 billion – 75.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $46,808.39 and its dominance is currently 44.46 percent, an increase of 0.78 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $46,830.95 -3.61% -4.75% $881,716,142,221 $31,477,420,684 671,236 BTC 18,802,050 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,206.23 -0.34% -2.92% $377,229,936,549 $19,717,745,210 6,132,520 ETH 117,324,269 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.73 -4.91% -4.74% $87,883,529,371 $5,214,634,306 1,907,368,040 ADA 32,145,348,141 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $453.29 -5.23% -8.56% $76,526,671,275 $2,059,712,103 4,525,401 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.04% -0.02% $65,523,308,553 $73,144,439,413 73,107,898,846 USDT 65,490,575,253 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.11 -2.09% -9.11% $51,813,349,770 $3,815,563,044 3,425,286,966 XRP 46,513,604,835 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.27 -4.31% -13.08% $35,707,475,248 $1,662,610,160 6,103,683,644 DOGE 131,087,333,601 DOGE 8 Solana SOL $113.05 14.77% 51.09% $32,891,096,566 $5,485,787,122 48,525,550 SOL 290,944,309 SOL 9 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.01% 0.02% $27,372,859,079 $2,671,317,319 2,670,581,847 USDC 27,365,322,732 USDC 10 Polkadot DOT $26.05 2.38% -4.43% $25,729,000,424 $2,004,586,189 76,943,831 DOT 987,579,315 DOT

As off 7.40 am on August 31, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):