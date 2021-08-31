MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 31: Cardano plunges nearly 5%

Bitcoin's price is currently $46,808.39 and its dominance is currently 44.46 percent, an increase of 0.78 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 31. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.98 trillion, a 5.19 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.08 billion, which makes a 14.10 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $77.53 billion – 75.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $46,808.39 and its dominance is currently 44.46 percent, an increase of 0.78 percent over the day.

As off 7.40 am on August 31, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$46,830.95-3.61%-4.75%$881,716,142,221$31,477,420,684 671,236 BTC18,802,050 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,206.23-0.34%-2.92%$377,229,936,549$19,717,745,210 6,132,520 ETH117,324,269 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.73-4.91%-4.74%$87,883,529,371$5,214,634,306 1,907,368,040 ADA32,145,348,141 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$453.29-5.23%-8.56%$76,526,671,275$2,059,712,103 4,525,401 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.04%-0.02%$65,523,308,553$73,144,439,413 73,107,898,846 USDT65,490,575,253 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.11-2.09%-9.11%$51,813,349,770$3,815,563,044 3,425,286,966 XRP46,513,604,835 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.27-4.31%-13.08%$35,707,475,248$1,662,610,160 6,103,683,644 DOGE131,087,333,601 DOGE
8Solana SOL$113.0514.77%51.09%$32,891,096,566$5,485,787,122 48,525,550 SOL290,944,309 SOL
9USD Coin USDC$1.000.01%0.02%$27,372,859,079$2,671,317,319 2,670,581,847 USDC27,365,322,732 USDC
10Polkadot DOT$26.052.38%-4.43%$25,729,000,424$2,004,586,189 76,943,831 DOT987,579,315 DOT
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 31, 2021 08:02 am

