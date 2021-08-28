MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 28: Bitcoin over $49,000

Moneycontrol News
August 28, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 28. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.11 trillion, a 4.87 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.97 billion, which makes a 1.90 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $85.14 billion – 78.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $49,096.71 and its dominance is currently 41.75 percent, a decrease of 0.35 percent over the day.

As off 7.39 am on August 28, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$49,044.813.62%0.03%$923,324,731,364$34,476,643,289 701,962 BTC18,798,443 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,252.464.07%-0.52%$382,153,170,510$18,356,355,658 5,633,615 ETH117,283,846 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.8610.12%14.79%$92,413,411,665$8,023,323,468 2,790,858,174 ADA32,145,372,967 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$489.381.25%8.40%$82,455,623,787$2,350,368,018 4,792,686 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.00%-0.01%$65,533,041,048$75,594,137,688 75,566,953,938 USDT65,509,475,281 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.177.45%-7.09%$54,869,923,536$4,837,007,588 4,100,364,007 XRP46,513,604,835 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.308.41%-9.03%$38,847,070,034$2,397,728,515 8,087,856,100 DOGE131,036,316,423 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.02%0.00%$27,145,831,867$2,509,233,742 2,509,554,811 USDC27,149,305,314 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$26.246.08%-6.34%$25,977,440,277$1,574,205,512 59,846,266 DOT987,579,315 DOT
10Solana SOL$87.9010.45%11.23%$25,562,809,000$2,744,725,756 31,224,066 SOL290,803,133 SOL
 
first published: Aug 28, 2021 07:57 am

