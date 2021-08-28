Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 28: Bitcoin over $49,000

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 28. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.11 trillion, a 4.87 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.97 billion, which makes a 1.90 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $85.14 billion – 78.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $49,096.71 and its dominance is currently 41.75 percent, a decrease of 0.35 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $49,044.81 3.62% 0.03% $923,324,731,364 $34,476,643,289 701,962 BTC 18,798,443 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,252.46 4.07% -0.52% $382,153,170,510 $18,356,355,658 5,633,615 ETH 117,283,846 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.86 10.12% 14.79% $92,413,411,665 $8,023,323,468 2,790,858,174 ADA 32,145,372,967 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $489.38 1.25% 8.40% $82,455,623,787 $2,350,368,018 4,792,686 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.00% -0.01% $65,533,041,048 $75,594,137,688 75,566,953,938 USDT 65,509,475,281 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.17 7.45% -7.09% $54,869,923,536 $4,837,007,588 4,100,364,007 XRP 46,513,604,835 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.30 8.41% -9.03% $38,847,070,034 $2,397,728,515 8,087,856,100 DOGE 131,036,316,423 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.02% 0.00% $27,145,831,867 $2,509,233,742 2,509,554,811 USDC 27,149,305,314 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $26.24 6.08% -6.34% $25,977,440,277 $1,574,205,512 59,846,266 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 10 Solana SOL $87.90 10.45% 11.23% $25,562,809,000 $2,744,725,756 31,224,066 SOL 290,803,133 SOL

As off 7.39 am on August 28, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):