Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 27: Bitcoin, Ether plunge over 2%, Solana surges over 10%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.02 trillion, a 3.31 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.08 billion, which makes a 1.82 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $87.88 billion – 79.11 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,325.84 and its dominance is currently 44.08 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $47,387.20 -2.95% 0.61% $890,151,893,293 $33,307,977,491 703,406 BTC 18,798,443 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,129.83 -2.87% -3.07% $366,868,295,634 $17,808,528,223 5,692,541 ETH 117,270,375 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.60 -5.26% 7.44% $83,290,115,953 $6,769,962,364 2,612,832,453 ADA 32,145,395,537 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $483.56 -5.64% 12.20% $81,342,860,455 $3,306,998,673 6,835,621 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.00% 0.02% $65,527,311,088 $77,133,316,983 77,111,462,854 USDT 65,508,745,281 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.09 -6.27% -10.03% $50,821,176,896 $5,205,843,016 4,764,598,926 XRP 46,513,604,835 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.27 -6.44% -14.49% $35,675,994,182 $2,502,407,100 9,190,259,691 DOGE 131,022,506,796 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.01% 0.02% $26,995,617,882 $2,823,548,760 2,823,258,256 USDC 26,992,840,405 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $24.77 -4.52% -7.67% $24,588,363,956 $1,859,675,724 74,692,943 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 10 Solana SOL $80.36 10.11% 9.72% $23,102,999,413 $3,241,591,693 40,802,758 SOL 290,803,464 SOL

As of 7.40 am on August 27, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):