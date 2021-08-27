MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 27: Bitcoin, Ether plunge over 2%, Solana surges over 10%

Bitcoin's price is currently $47,325.84 and its dominance is currently 44.08 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.02 trillion, a 3.31 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $111.08 billion, which makes a 1.82 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $87.88 billion – 79.11 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,325.84 and its dominance is currently 44.08 percent, an increase of 0.20 percent over the day.

As of 7.40 am on August 27, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$47,387.20-2.95%0.61%$890,151,893,293$33,307,977,491 703,406 BTC18,798,443 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,129.83-2.87%-3.07%$366,868,295,634$17,808,528,223 5,692,541 ETH117,270,375 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.60-5.26%7.44%$83,290,115,953$6,769,962,364 2,612,832,453 ADA32,145,395,537 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$483.56-5.64%12.20%$81,342,860,455$3,306,998,673 6,835,621 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.00%0.02%$65,527,311,088$77,133,316,983 77,111,462,854 USDT65,508,745,281 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.09-6.27%-10.03%$50,821,176,896$5,205,843,016 4,764,598,926 XRP46,513,604,835 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.27-6.44%-14.49%$35,675,994,182$2,502,407,100 9,190,259,691 DOGE131,022,506,796 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.01%0.02%$26,995,617,882$2,823,548,760 2,823,258,256 USDC26,992,840,405 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$24.77-4.52%-7.67%$24,588,363,956$1,859,675,724 74,692,943 DOT987,579,315 DOT
10Solana SOL$80.3610.11%9.72%$23,102,999,413$3,241,591,693 40,802,758 SOL290,803,464 SOL
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 27, 2021 07:53 am

