Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 26: Binance Coin surges over 6%

Image: Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on August 26. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 1.09 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.15 billion, which makes a 4.97 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $89.26 billion – 78.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $48,775.31 and its dominance is currently 43.89 percent, an increase of 0.12 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $48,837.24 1.22% 8.89% $916,681,391,081 $32,527,936,072 667,020 BTC 18,797,525 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,221.03 0.53% 6.62% $376,632,156,691 $18,669,024,555 5,812,228 ETH 117,256,901 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.73 -0.84% 28.30% $87,624,420,461 $6,801,695,824 2,493,861,037 ADA 32,127,741,925 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $510.23 6.60% 27.60% $85,605,655,098 $3,487,715,121 6,850,179 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.00% 0.00% $65,530,627,711 $78,383,059,463 78,360,340,512 USDT 65,511,633,976 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.17 0.35% 1.98% $54,246,286,576 $4,698,923,386 4,029,102,807 XRP 46,513,604,835 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.29 -0.81% -4.78% $37,945,754,468 $2,482,056,397 8,569,702,430 DOGE 131,013,874,083 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.00% -0.01% $27,062,859,815 $2,532,284,933 2,532,293,039 USDC 27,062,946,454 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $25.88 -0.30% 7.24% $25,406,367,621 $1,811,486,847 70,414,904 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 10 Solana SOL $72.97 2.29% 1.62% $21,138,234,576 $1,627,985,336 22,396,587 SOL 290,803,794 SOL