Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 26: Binance Coin surges over 6%

Bitcoin's price is currently $48,775.31 and its dominance is currently 43.89 percent, an increase of 0.12 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on August 26. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 1.09 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.15 billion, which makes a 4.97 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $89.26 billion – 78.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $48,775.31 and its dominance is currently 43.89 percent, an increase of 0.12 percent over the day.

As off 7.38 am on August 26, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$48,837.241.22%8.89%$916,681,391,081$32,527,936,072 667,020 BTC18,797,525 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,221.030.53%6.62%$376,632,156,691$18,669,024,555 5,812,228 ETH117,256,901 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.73-0.84%28.30%$87,624,420,461$6,801,695,824 2,493,861,037 ADA32,127,741,925 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$510.236.60%27.60%$85,605,655,098$3,487,715,121 6,850,179 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.00%0.00%$65,530,627,711$78,383,059,463 78,360,340,512 USDT65,511,633,976 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.170.35%1.98%$54,246,286,576$4,698,923,386 4,029,102,807 XRP46,513,604,835 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.29-0.81%-4.78%$37,945,754,468$2,482,056,397 8,569,702,430 DOGE131,013,874,083 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.00%-0.01%$27,062,859,815$2,532,284,933 2,532,293,039 USDC27,062,946,454 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$25.88-0.30%7.24%$25,406,367,621$1,811,486,847 70,414,904 DOT987,579,315 DOT
10Solana SOL$72.972.29%1.62%$21,138,234,576$1,627,985,336 22,396,587 SOL290,803,794 SOL
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 26, 2021 07:55 am

