Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 22: Bitcoin over $48,000

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of red and green on August 22. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.10 trillion, a 0.21 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.43 billion, which makes a 1.24 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $84.86 billion – 78.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $48,971.18 and its dominance is currently 43.96 percent, an decrease of 0.03 percent over the day.

Bitcoin rose 5.01 percent to $49,106.4 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, adding $2,342.1 to its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 77.4 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4. Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.03 percent to $3,281.82 on Friday, adding $96.64 to its previous close.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $48,986.00 -0.06% 3.69% $921,779,363,202 $38,582,208,148 786,620 BTC 18,793,387 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,242.26 -0.96% -1.10% $380,660,910,229 $17,489,337,022 5,384,894 ETH 117,203,915 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.52 1.19% 15.81% $81,809,301,550 $4,763,248,375 1,871,494,783 ADA 32,143,123,551 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $453.02 0.05% 10.62% $76,339,483,746 $2,106,099,008 4,638,664 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.06% 0.03% $64,684,054,533 $76,139,494,041 76,072,140,000 USDT 64,626,834,131 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.24 -2.05% -7.60% $57,667,622,748 $4,847,383,317 3,906,296,822 XRP 46,471,846,087 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.32 -1.90% 3.77% $41,791,601,286 $2,486,596,147 7,792,331,483 DOGE 130,963,771,834 DOGE 8 Polkadot DOT $28.23 -0.54% 21.96% $27,876,598,394 $2,062,741,774 73,076,388 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 9 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.01% 0.02% $26,993,196,428 $2,107,570,178 2,107,095,722 USDC 26,987,119,712 USDC 10 Solana SOL $74.90 -7.09% 64.66% $21,466,438,995 $1,383,425,284 18,469,658 SOL 286,591,391 SOL

As off 7.45 am on August 22, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):