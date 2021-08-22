MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 22: Bitcoin over $48,000

Bitcoin's price is currently $48,971.18 and its dominance is currently 43.96 percent, an decrease of 0.03 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 22, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in a mix of red and green on August 22. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.10 trillion, a 0.21 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.43 billion, which makes a 1.24 percent decrease.

Bitcoin rose 5.01  percent to $49,106.4 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, adding $2,342.1 to its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 77.4 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4. Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.03 percent to $3,281.82 on Friday, adding $96.64 to its previous close.

As off 7.45 am on August 22, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$48,986.00-0.06%3.69%$921,779,363,202$38,582,208,148 786,620 BTC18,793,387 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,242.26-0.96%-1.10%$380,660,910,229$17,489,337,022 5,384,894 ETH117,203,915 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.521.19%15.81%$81,809,301,550$4,763,248,375 1,871,494,783 ADA32,143,123,551 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$453.020.05%10.62%$76,339,483,746$2,106,099,008 4,638,664 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.06%0.03%$64,684,054,533$76,139,494,041 76,072,140,000 USDT64,626,834,131 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.24-2.05%-7.60%$57,667,622,748$4,847,383,317 3,906,296,822 XRP46,471,846,087 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.32-1.90%3.77%$41,791,601,286$2,486,596,147 7,792,331,483 DOGE130,963,771,834 DOGE
8Polkadot DOT$28.23-0.54%21.96%$27,876,598,394$2,062,741,774 73,076,388 DOT987,579,315 DOT
9USD Coin USDC$1.000.01%0.02%$26,993,196,428$2,107,570,178 2,107,095,722 USDC26,987,119,712 USDC
10Solana SOL$74.90-7.09%64.66%$21,466,438,995$1,383,425,284 18,469,658 SOL286,591,391 SOL
 
