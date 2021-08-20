Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 20: Bitcoin over $47,000

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 5.76 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.08 billion, which makes a 6.76 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $91.46 billion – 78.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,125.70 and its dominance is currently 43.61 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $47,129.61 5.09% 5.12% $885,093,044,416 $37,875,213,729 804,125 BTC 18,791,325 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,229.48 6.97% 4.57% $378,367,743,162 $20,273,602,735 6,278,545 ETH 117,176,948 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.41 12.84% 29.10% $77,514,943,699 $8,434,035,638 3,495,668,157 ADA 32,127,741,925 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $430.34 7.24% 9.52% $72,347,778,898 $2,591,860,587 6,023,513 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.02% -0.03% $64,180,026,117 $80,401,905,966 80,397,907,186 USDT 64,176,834,131 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.22 6.34% 24.64% $56,552,014,440 $6,744,558,162 5,542,367,888 XRP 46,471,846,087 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.32 4.71% 19.14% $41,652,316,268 $3,744,918,276 11,772,359,169 DOGE 130,936,375,962 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.01% 0.02% $27,267,417,757 $2,914,486,536 2,914,822,868 USDC 27,270,564,418 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $26.87 11.65% 27.15% $26,489,593,833 $2,316,735,856 86,371,479 DOT 987,572,838 DOT 10 Solana SOL $73.22 2.33% 73.37% $20,937,910,707 $2,298,137,141 31,455,307 SOL 286,583,602 SOL

As of 7.48 am on August 20, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):