MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 20: Bitcoin over $47,000

Bitcoin's price is currently $47,125.70 and its dominance is currently 43.61 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on August 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.03 trillion, a 5.76 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.08 billion, which makes a 6.76 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $91.46 billion – 78.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,125.70 and its dominance is currently 43.61 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day.

As of 7.48 am on August 20, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$47,129.615.09%5.12%$885,093,044,416$37,875,213,729 804,125 BTC18,791,325 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,229.486.97%4.57%$378,367,743,162$20,273,602,735 6,278,545 ETH117,176,948 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.4112.84%29.10%$77,514,943,699$8,434,035,638 3,495,668,157 ADA32,127,741,925 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$430.347.24%9.52%$72,347,778,898$2,591,860,587 6,023,513 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.00-0.02%-0.03%$64,180,026,117$80,401,905,966 80,397,907,186 USDT64,176,834,131 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.226.34%24.64%$56,552,014,440$6,744,558,162 5,542,367,888 XRP46,471,846,087 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.324.71%19.14%$41,652,316,268$3,744,918,276 11,772,359,169 DOGE130,936,375,962 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.01%0.02%$27,267,417,757$2,914,486,536 2,914,822,868 USDC27,270,564,418 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$26.8711.65%27.15%$26,489,593,833$2,316,735,856 86,371,479 DOT987,572,838 DOT
10Solana SOL$73.222.33%73.37%$20,937,910,707$2,298,137,141 31,455,307 SOL286,583,602 SOL
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 20, 2021 07:57 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.