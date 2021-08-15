MARKET NEWS

English
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 15: Bitcoin over $47,000

Bitcoin's price is currently $$47,659.71 and its dominance is currently 44.19 percent, a decrease of 0.64 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of green and red on August 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.01 trillion, a 0.68 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.92 billion, which makes a 3.44 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $85.70 billion – 77.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $$47,659.71 and its dominance is currently 44.19 percent, a decrease of 0.64 percent over the day.

In a first-ever crypto token merger, two native tokens MATIC and HEZ will be merged as Ethereum scaling project Polygon (formerly Matic Network) has acquired Hermez Network — a zero-knowledge (ZK)-Rollups-based Ethereum scaling solution for $250 million, Polygon announced on August 13.

“We believe this is in a way a historical moment since this will be (to the best of our knowledge) the first full-blown merger of two blockchain networks. All components of the Hermez project: technology, live solutions, team, and HEZ token will be integrated into the Polygon ecosystem,” Polygon said in a statement.

As off 7.43 am on August 15, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$47,217.94-0.73%7.37%$886,960,940,766$30,839,903,987 653,203 BTC18,786,218 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,275.42-0.78%5.87%$383,177,190,733$19,395,754,784 5,927,822 ETH117,108,416 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.183.42%51.31%$69,908,810,195$7,589,199,002 3,486,055,368 ADA32,112,214,082 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$409.090.38%17.01%$68,740,475,824$2,003,594,254 4,900,728 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.01%0.01%$63,379,610,262$76,926,357,791 76,886,454,721 USDT63,346,734,131 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.3423.86%66.63%$61,499,220,108$12,935,100,722 9,762,992,268 XRP46,417,606,117 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.305.28%18.05%$39,723,814,961$4,864,165,258 16,023,080,979 DOGE130,854,498,193 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.02%0.02%$27,713,637,582$2,184,824,139 2,185,157,433 USDC27,717,865,288 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$23.112.76%13.60%$22,792,985,743$1,557,085,754 67,366,108 DOT986,120,855 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$30.17-0.37%9.16%$17,721,174,850$466,024,843 15,447,880 UNI587,424,876 UNI
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 15, 2021 08:08 am

