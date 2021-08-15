Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 15: Bitcoin over $47,000

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of green and red on August 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.01 trillion, a 0.68 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.92 billion, which makes a 3.44 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $85.70 billion – 77.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $$47,659.71 and its dominance is currently 44.19 percent, a decrease of 0.64 percent over the day.

In a first-ever crypto token merger, two native tokens MATIC and HEZ will be merged as Ethereum scaling project Polygon (formerly Matic Network) has acquired Hermez Network — a zero-knowledge (ZK)-Rollups-based Ethereum scaling solution for $250 million, Polygon announced on August 13.

“We believe this is in a way a historical moment since this will be (to the best of our knowledge) the first full-blown merger of two blockchain networks. All components of the Hermez project: technology, live solutions, team, and HEZ token will be integrated into the Polygon ecosystem,” Polygon said in a statement.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $47,217.94 -0.73% 7.37% $886,960,940,766 $30,839,903,987 653,203 BTC 18,786,218 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,275.42 -0.78% 5.87% $383,177,190,733 $19,395,754,784 5,927,822 ETH 117,108,416 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.18 3.42% 51.31% $69,908,810,195 $7,589,199,002 3,486,055,368 ADA 32,112,214,082 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $409.09 0.38% 17.01% $68,740,475,824 $2,003,594,254 4,900,728 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.01% 0.01% $63,379,610,262 $76,926,357,791 76,886,454,721 USDT 63,346,734,131 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.34 23.86% 66.63% $61,499,220,108 $12,935,100,722 9,762,992,268 XRP 46,417,606,117 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.30 5.28% 18.05% $39,723,814,961 $4,864,165,258 16,023,080,979 DOGE 130,854,498,193 DOGE 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.02% 0.02% $27,713,637,582 $2,184,824,139 2,185,157,433 USDC 27,717,865,288 USDC 9 Polkadot DOT $23.11 2.76% 13.60% $22,792,985,743 $1,557,085,754 67,366,108 DOT 986,120,855 DOT 10 Uniswap UNI $30.17 -0.37% 9.16% $17,721,174,850 $466,024,843 15,447,880 UNI 587,424,876 UNI

As off 7.43 am on August 15, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):