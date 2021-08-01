MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 1: Bitcoin up to $41,711

Bitcoin's price is currently $41,711.57 and its dominance is 47.42 percent, a decrease of 0.93 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 01, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.91 billion, which makes a 16.73 percent decrease. (Representative Image)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on August 1 (today). The market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 1.56 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.91 billion, which makes a 16.73 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $58.75 billion, which is 78.43 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,711.57 and its dominance is 47.42 percent, a decrease of 0.93 percent over the day.

As of 7.10 am on July 25, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
 NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$41,711.570.65%22.80%$783,038,007,166$24,955,296,522
2Ethereum ETH$2,564.354.17%19.57%$299,826,100,552$18,242,275,203
3Tether USDT$1.000.06%0.05%$61,878,614,980$51,498,402,777
4Binance Coin BNB$339.045.28%14.47%$57,071,403,611$1,783,539,964
5Cardano ADA$1.342.05%10.81%$42,914,348,021$1,282,445,369
6XRP XRP$0.75630.67%26.43%$35,060,499,965$2,584,114,811
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.21040.67%9.28%$27,494,175,324$1,309,042,478
8USD Coin USDC$0.99950.06%0.05%$27,331,416,417$2,079,418,111
9Polkadot DOT$18.5516.66%40.98%$18,271,792,035$1,697,682,925
10Uniswap UNI$22.025.08%24.28%$12,947,611,322$412,919,808
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
first published: Aug 1, 2021 07:52 am

