Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 1: Bitcoin up to $41,711

The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.91 billion, which makes a 16.73 percent decrease. (Representative Image)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on August 1 (today). The market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 1.56 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.91 billion, which makes a 16.73 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $58.75 billion, which is 78.43 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,711.57 and its dominance is 47.42 percent, a decrease of 0.93 percent over the day.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $41,711.57 0.65% 22.80% $783,038,007,166 $24,955,296,522 2 Ethereum ETH $2,564.35 4.17% 19.57% $299,826,100,552 $18,242,275,203 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.06% 0.05% $61,878,614,980 $51,498,402,777 4 Binance Coin BNB $339.04 5.28% 14.47% $57,071,403,611 $1,783,539,964 5 Cardano ADA $1.34 2.05% 10.81% $42,914,348,021 $1,282,445,369 6 XRP XRP $0.7563 0.67% 26.43% $35,060,499,965 $2,584,114,811 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.2104 0.67% 9.28% $27,494,175,324 $1,309,042,478 8 USD Coin USDC $0.9995 0.06% 0.05% $27,331,416,417 $2,079,418,111 9 Polkadot DOT $18.55 16.66% 40.98% $18,271,792,035 $1,697,682,925 10 Uniswap UNI $22.02 5.08% 24.28% $12,947,611,322 $412,919,808