Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 28: Crypto market volume surge pushes Dogecoin higher

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 28 as the global crypto market-cap declined 2.62 percent to $815.32 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 22.10 percent to $41.69 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.60 billion, which is 6.23 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $38.85 billion, which is 93.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 38.04 percent, a decrease of 0.15 percent over the day.

Meanwhile, according to Tom Emmer, the U.S. congressional representative for Minnesota, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, pushed for legislation for the cryptocurrency industry with similar goals and sought "special treatment" from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in his meetings with the financial watchdog.

In a FOX interview, Emmer asserted that "centralized finance," "commercial ethics," and governmental oversight procedures, not cryptocurrencies, were to blame for FTX's demise.

The congressman asserted that "serious issues" have been raised by the SEC's failure to stop the disaster. Details here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 14,16,001 -0.35 Ether 1,01,500.0 -3.33 Tether 86.54 -0.19 Cardano 27.36 -0.86% Binance Coin 25,515.00 -4.43% Dogecoin 8.1934 8.25%

As of 7:47 am on November 28, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):