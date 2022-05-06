Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 6: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on May 6, as the global crypto market cap dropped 7.36 percent to $1.68 trillion. The total crypto market volume gained 14.63 percent to $115.21 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $11.49 billion, which is 9.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, while the volume of all stable coins made up 87.12 percent at $100.37 billion.

Bitcoin’s dominance decreased marginally by 0.38 percent to 41.43 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 29,56,410 levels.

In other news, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) announced on May 4 that the beta version of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is now available to all.

"And what does it mean to be in open beta? It means we’re still working on adding more features to the product, but eager for you to help us build in public," the company tweeted.

Nearly seven months after announcing its launch in October 2021, the exchange unveiled the marketplace to a small group of invited users at the end of April. The marketplace was only offered to a small group of people chosen from a 1.5 million-strong waitlist.

As of 8:30 am on May 6, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 29,56,410 -6.4% Ethereum 2,22,979 -4.73% Tether 80.85 1.53% Cardano 63.7000 -10.12% Binance Coin 30,566.10 -4.82% XRP 49.2000 -5.21% Polkadot 1,170.06 -10.13% Dogecoin 10.3102 -5.22%

Moneycontrol News