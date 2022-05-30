Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 30: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Cardano biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on May 30 as the global crypto market cap rose 4.43 percent to $1.25 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 4.74 percent to $53.47 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.55 billion, 10.37 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $45.25 billion, which is 84.62 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin traded above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency dropped 0.09 percent to 45.84 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Venture Capitalists (VCs) invested over $10 billion in crypto startups in the first quarter of this year, according to a report compiled by financial services and investment management firm Galaxy Digital.

Just earlier this week, VC giant Andreessen Horowitz announced the close of a $4.5bn crypto fund that focuses on Web3 startups.

Also, a group of former executives from Binance, one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges, announced a $100-million venture fund called Old Fashion Research earlier this week, to bring greater crypto adoption to growing markets like Latin America and Africa.

As of 8.00 am on May 30, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 24,34,667 2.96% Ethereum 1,51,830.8 5.27% Tether 81.18 -0.78% Cardano 41.3600 10% Binance Coin 25,502.00 3.7% XRP 32.3999 3.94% Polkadot 835.18 8.99% Dogecoin 6.8607 4.6%

Moneycontrol News