Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 21: Bitcoin and Ether drop

Most cryptocurrencies fell on May 21 as the global crypto market cap fell by 3.23 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 10.74 percent to $74.43 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.02 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.76 billion, which is 88.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $29,107.85.. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.32 percent to 44.67 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

As of 9:20 am on May 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 23,87,621 -2.35% Ethereum 1,59,261.0 -2.62% Tether 81.40 0.61% Cardano 42.7000 0.46% Binance Coin 24,613 -0.91 XRP 33.1128 -4.27 Polkadot 788.84 -2.83 Dogecoin 6.8305 -2.14%

Moneycontrol News