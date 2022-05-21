 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 21: Bitcoin and Ether drop

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency fell to 44.67%, a decrease of 0.32% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

(Representative Image)

Most cryptocurrencies fell on May 21 as the global crypto market cap fell by 3.23 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 10.74 percent to $74.43 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.02 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.76 billion, which is 88.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $29,107.85.. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.32 percent to 44.67 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

 

As of 9:20 am on May 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 23,87,621 -2.35%
Ethereum 1,59,261.0 -2.62%
Tether 81.40 0.61%
Cardano 42.7000 0.46%
Binance Coin 24,613 -0.91
XRP 33.1128 -4.27
Polkadot 788.84 -2.83
Dogecoin 6.8305 -2.14%
first published: May 21, 2022 09:37 am
