Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 21: Bitcoin and Ether drop

Most cryptocurrencies fell on May 21 as the global crypto market cap fell by 3.23 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 10.74 percent to $74.43 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.02 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.76 billion, which is 88.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin's price is currently $29,107.85.. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.32 percent to 44.67 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
As of 9:20 am on May 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|23,87,621
|-2.35%
|Ethereum
|1,59,261.0
|-2.62%
|Tether
|81.40
|0.61%
|Cardano
|42.7000
|0.46%
|Binance Coin
|24,613
|-0.91
|XRP
|33.1128
|-4.27
|Polkadot
|788.84
|-2.83
|Dogecoin
|6.8305
|-2.14%
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes