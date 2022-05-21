English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 21: Bitcoin and Ether drop

    The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency fell to 44.67%, a decrease of 0.32% over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Most cryptocurrencies fell on May 21 as the global crypto market cap fell by 3.23 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 10.74 percent to $74.43 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.02 billion, 9.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.76 billion, which is 88.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently $29,107.85.. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.32 percent to 44.67 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

     

    As of 9:20 am on May 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin23,87,621-2.35%
    Ethereum1,59,261.0-2.62%
    Tether81.400.61%
    Cardano42.70000.46%
    Binance Coin24,613-0.91
    XRP33.1128-4.27
    Polkadot788.84-2.83
    Dogecoin6.8305-2.14%
