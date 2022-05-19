Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 19: Bitcoin drops, Ether slumps over 4%; Polkadot biggest drag

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on May 19 as the global crypto market cap dropped 4.95 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 5.35 percent to $81.69 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.38 billion, 9.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $70.98 billion, which is 86.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.92 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased marginally by 0.57 percent to 44.78 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recommended that no 'prominent public figures, including celebrities and sportsmen,' should endorse crypto products. The market regulator proposed that companies advertising cryptos and digital assets should also put up disclosures listing out possible law violations.

Last month, SEBI clarified its position on the subject with India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance when members put forth questions on various aspects of crypto. As a result, the market regulator submitted a detailed written response to the Parliamentary Panel.

As of 8.30 am on May 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 23,92,670 -1.9% Ethereum 1,59,552.3 -4.26% Tether 81.60 1.11% Cardano 42.5999 -6.98% Binance Coin 24,016.20 -1.98% XRP 33.2993 -4.93% Polkadot 789.68 -10.87% Dogecoin 6.8388 -5.73%

