English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 19: Bitcoin drops, Ether slumps over 4%; Polkadot biggest drag

    Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.92 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased marginally by 0.57 percent to 44.78 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on May 19 as the global crypto market cap dropped 4.95 percent to $1.24 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 5.35 percent to $81.69 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.38 billion, 9.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $70.98 billion, which is 86.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.92 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased marginally by 0.57 percent to 44.78 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recommended that no 'prominent public figures, including celebrities and sportsmen,' should endorse crypto products. The market regulator proposed that companies advertising cryptos and digital assets should also put up disclosures listing out possible law violations.

    Last month, SEBI clarified its position on the subject with India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance when members put forth questions on various aspects of crypto. As a result, the market regulator submitted a detailed written response to the Parliamentary Panel.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 8.30 am on May 19, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin23,92,670-1.9%
    Ethereum1,59,552.3-4.26%
    Tether81.601.11%
    Cardano42.5999-6.98%
    Binance Coin24,016.20-1.98%
    XRP33.2993-4.93%
    Polkadot789.68-10.87%
    Dogecoin6.8388-5.73%
    Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Dogecoin #Ethereum
    first published: May 19, 2022 09:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.