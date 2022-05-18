Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 18: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher; Polkadot, Tether trade in red

(Representative Image)

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on May 18 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.03 percent to $1.30 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 11.37 percent to $77.48 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.67 billion, 9.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $67.51 billion, which is 87.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.52 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.14 percent to 44.23 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, Nasdaq listed crypto exchange Coinbase has said it plans to slow hiring and reassess its headcount needs against its highest-priority business goals, amid downturn cycle of the crypto market.

“To ensure we’re best positioned to succeed during and after the current market downturn, we’re announcing we’re slowing hiring so we can reprioritize our hiring needs against our highest-priority business goals,” said the company in a blog post.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 24,52,099 0.83% Ethereum 1,67,130.5 0.74% Tether 80.62 -0.66% Cardano 46.1000 0.43% Binance Coin 24,551.20 0.59% XRP 35.0000 0.51% Polkadot 885 -0.43% Dogecoin 7.2658 0.35%

As of 8.30 am on May 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX ):Find more blockchain business and market related stories here





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes