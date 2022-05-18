English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 18: Bitcoin, Ethereum inch higher; Polkadot, Tether trade in red

    Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.52 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.14 percent to 44.23 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on May 18 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.03 percent to $1.30 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 11.37 percent to $77.48 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at  $7.67 billion, 9.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $67.51 billion, which is 87.13 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin traded at Rs 24.52 lakh. The dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased marginally by 0.14 percent to 44.23 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, Nasdaq listed crypto exchange Coinbase has said it plans to slow hiring and reassess its headcount needs against its highest-priority business goals, amid downturn cycle of the crypto market.

    “To ensure we’re best positioned to succeed during and after the current market downturn, we’re announcing we’re slowing hiring so we can reprioritize our hiring needs against our highest-priority business goals,” said the company in a blog post.

    Close

    Related stories

    As of 8.30 am on May 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,52,0990.83%
    Ethereum1,67,130.50.74%
    Tether80.62-0.66%
    Cardano46.10000.43%
    Binance Coin24,551.200.59%
    XRP35.00000.51%
    Polkadot885-0.43%
    Dogecoin7.26580.35%
    Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #Coinbase #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices
    first published: May 18, 2022 08:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.